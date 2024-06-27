Medical Emergency near Tower Hill Pond

CONTACT:

CO Rob McDermott

603-271-3361

June 27, 2024

Candia, NH – At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, Conservation Officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game were made aware of an outdoor enthusiast recreating on an electric scooter when the battery died. As the rider began pushing the scooter and physically exerting himself he then began experiencing a medical emergency. Rescuers from Hooksett Police, Hooksett Fire–Rescue, and Conservation Officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the snowmobile trails north of Tower Hill Pond.

Rescuers arrived at the rider’s location shortly before 6:15 p.m. The rider was identified as 56-year-old Raymond Coffill of Manchester, New Hampshire. Coffill was assessed by Hooksett Fire–Rescue and refused further medical treatment. Coffill was given a courtesy ride out of the woods.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to take precautions for heat-related illnesses with rising summer temperatures. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.