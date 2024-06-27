Science 37 Quickly Impacts Performance in Under-Enrolling Clinical Trials

Nearly 20 studies have successfully leveraged Science 37's medical and operational expertise to boost patient recruitment and enrollment activities

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 , a leader in enhancing patient access to clinical trials, has been added to over 20 studies that were lagging in recruitment, helping them to trend back towards their projected targets. Leveraging its proprietary Virtual Site and Patient Recruitment solutions, Science 37 efficiently identified, recruited, medically qualified, and enrolled patients without geographic restrictions.



"Enrollment delays can be costly and create immense pressure to deliver results,” commented Brian Smith, Senior VP of Project Delivery at Science 37. “Traditionally, study teams address this by starting up more sites and/or adding patient recruitment. However, today's study teams need solutions that expand patient access to their study regardless of their location. Science 37 provides access to patient populations that no traditional site can match."

Science 37 has successfully supplemented enrollment in a variety of studies, including Phase 2 through Phase 4 and Observational trials across therapeutic areas such as Hematology, Hepatology, Infectious Diseases, CNS, Oncology, and Rare Diseases like Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and Fragile X Syndrome.

Science 37’s Patient Recruitment is available on a standalone basis to clinical research sponsors and CROs looking to enhance their patient enrollment efforts, or in combination with Science 37’s industry-leading flagship Virtual Site, the Metasite™ , as part of an accelerated patient access offering. For more information, please visit www.science37.com .

Science 37’s mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our solutions; the Metasite™ and Patient Recruitment, we accelerate enrollment by expanding the reach of clinical trials to patients beyond the traditional site and rigorously qualifying patients prior to referring them to a traditional site. Our solutions are powered by a proprietary technology stack with in-house medical and operational experts that enhance quality through standardized workflows and best-in-class study orchestration. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email science37@science37.com .

