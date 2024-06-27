SLAYER Launches Steam Single: Elevating Espresso to New Heights
EINPresswire.com/ -- SLAYER Espresso Machines, globally recognized for their cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to the advancement of specialty coffee, unveils the Steam Single today, a new one-group espresso machine that combines evolutionary design, accessibility, and premium quality. As the third addition to SLAYER’s Steam line, the Steam Single meets the market's expectations and reaffirms the company’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the coffee specialty industry.
Uncompromising Quality, Exceptional Value
SLAYER’s commitment to ‘Make Coffee Better’ shines through their latest machine. Built in Seattle, using only premium materials, the Steam Single builds on its predecessors, the Steam EP and Steam LP, to better address both professional and home users.
"We are thrilled to present the Steam Single, a model that truly stands out with its distinctive features. We take immense pride in our unwavering commitment to excellence in materials, craftsmanship, and design, ensuring unparalleled longevity and performance for all our products.” - said Tommy Gallagher, SLAYER Espresso Brand and Product Manager. “The Steam Single is not just an espresso machine; it's a statement of quality and innovation that will elevate your coffee experience to new heights.”
Unparalleled Control, Consistent Results
Featuring an internal freshwater reservoir, the first of any SLAYER espresso machine, allows users to set up swiftly and begin brewing soon after installation. The machine’s compact intuitive barista dashboard allows users to manually dial in their preferred settings, ‘record’ their desired shots, and ‘playback’ all day long for a repeatable volumetric output. Baristas and home users alike additionally have the option to soak their coffee before extraction, allowing for a more even spread during the brewing process. The Steam Single was designed to highlight single origins while bringing out the best in blends.
Compact Design, Powerful Performance
The Steam Single rounds out the brands offerings. Thanks to the machine’s small footprint, it is suitable for café operators and home coffee aficionados who are excited to own a small piece of the SLAYER brand.
“The design for the Steam Single has been an exciting project, reimagining the iconic machine we all love.” – commented Chris Flechtner, SLAYER Industrial Designer. “It's been pushed, pulled, and compressed into a proportion perfect for both home use and the single-group commercial market. It’s the same details we love, redefined in an accessible compact package.”
Click here to watch the official launch video.
For more information and to stay updated on the release, visit www.slayerespresso.com or contact us at sales@slayerespresso.com.
Victoria Scala
Victoria Scala
Barabino & Partners USA
