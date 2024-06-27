Suzy, Inc. Achieves ISO 27701 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Privacy and Data Security

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy , a leading consumer insights platform, is proud to announce its successful completion of the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, a prestigious international standard for privacy information management systems (PIMS). This milestone builds upon Suzy's robust data security framework established by its previous ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification and its new ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification also earned this year.

The ISO 27701 certification underscores Suzy's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of privacy and data protection for its clients and stakeholders. As an extension of the ISO 27001 standard, ISO 27701 provides additional requirements and guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving a privacy information management system.

“Achieving the ISO 27701 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the privacy and personal data of our clients,” said Matt Britton, CEO of Suzy, Inc. “Building on the foundation of our ISO 27001 certification, this new achievement demonstrates our ongoing efforts to enhance our data protection measures and ensure compliance with global privacy regulations.”

Suzy first earned its ISO 27001 certification in 2020 and has consistently maintained and improved its information security management system (ISMS) through regular audits and updates. The re-certification of ISO 27001 this year further solidifies Suzy’s reputation as a trusted partner in the industry, dedicated to upholding the highest security standards.

The ISO 27701 certification process involved a thorough assessment of Suzy's privacy management practices, including risk management, data processing activities, and regulatory compliance. The audits were conducted by an independent, third-party auditor accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). This certification not only strengthens Suzy’s internal processes but also provides clients with assurance that their data is managed with the utmost care and in compliance with international privacy standards.

“With data privacy becoming increasingly crucial in today's digital landscape, our ISO 27701 certification highlights Suzy's proactive approach to privacy management,” said Jen Healy, General Counsel at Suzy, Inc. “We are committed to continuously improving our practices to protect the information entrusted to us by our clients.”

Suzy’s ISO 27701 and ISO 27001 achievements were made possible by the dedicated efforts of its internal audit team, co-led by Rachel Harris, Deputy General Counsel, and Andrew Kropf, SVP IT & Security. The team worked diligently to review all necessary protocols, standards, and evidence. Their work was supported by Suzy’s Information Security and Privacy Council, which includes several executive leaders, and contributions from individuals across the company. This collaborative approach underscores Suzy's commitment to upholding high standards of data security and privacy across the organization.

Suzy, Inc. remains dedicated to building trust through use of the latest data protection practices. This commitment to excellence in privacy and security will continue to be a cornerstone of Suzy’s operations as the company grows and evolves.

For more information about Suzy, Inc. and its commitment to privacy and data security, please visit https://www.suzy.com/trust-center.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, and as a GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com .