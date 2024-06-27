Herbicide Safeners Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 2.26 Billion By 2034, Fact.MR

Herbicide Safeners Playing Crucial Role in Catering to Higher Food Demand and Decreasing Availability of Arable Land: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global herbicide safener market is anticipated to increase from a value of US$ 1.27 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.26 billion by the end of 2034, reveals Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its new research report.Herbicide safeners are made using organic compounds to improve the effectiveness of herbicides and make them safe for crops. These safeners are one of the vital components in agricultural practices and are especially used to enhance crop yield. Constantly rising global population and shrinking arable land are key factors driving high demand for crop protection solutions, where herbicide safeners come into play.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10222 According to United Nations’ estimations, the global population is expected to be around 10 billion by 2050.This data explains that over the coming years, the need for agricultural productivity is estimated to increase at a high pace. Thus, to ensure food security and meet several dietary needs, the use of crop protection agrochemicals, including herbicide safeners, is set to exhibit high demand growth.In regions with limited arable land availability, farmers make wide use of herbicide safeners. To protect their crops from weed-killer-induced stress or damage, farmers are using herbicide safeners to maintain and improve the productivity of their plantations.Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal demand for herbicide safeners is foreseen to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034. Sales of herbicide safeners in the United States are forecasted to reach US$ 258.4 million by 2034.The market in Canada is calculated to register a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034. The market for herbicide safeners in Japan is evaluated at US$ 85.8 million in 2024.Benoxacor is estimated to hold 37.4% of the global market share in 2024. Demand for corn crop herbicide safeners is projected to reach a market value of US$ 723.2 million by 2034.“Innovations in herbicide safener formulations such as efficacy, safety, and low environmental impact are set to benefit market players substantially over the coming years, says a Fact.MR analyst.Key Companies Profiled are Corteva; Syngenta Crop Protection AG; Dow; HELM AG; Bayer AG; Tenkoz; BASF SE; Adama; Chemtex Speciality Limited; Nufarm Canada; Syngenta; UPL Limited; Arysta LifeScience Corporation.; Oxon Italia S.p.A.; Drexel Chemical; Land O'Lakes, Inc.; Sipcam-Oxon Italia S.p.A.Organic and Clean Eating Habits Pushing Sales of Bio-Based Herbicide SafenersThe sustainability trend is driving high demand for biologically enhanced herbicide safeners. Organic and clean eating habits are some of the notable trends in the agricultural sector. Rising popularity of sustainable agricultural practices is leading to the development of bio-based herbicide safeners.North America is at the forefront of adopting advanced farming technologies and solutions. High adoption of advanced agricultural practices is supporting the sales growth of herbicide safeners in the region. Growing adoption of modern agricultural techniques coupled with increasing food demand in developing regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific is set to promote the sales of herbicide safeners to increase crop productivity.Country-wise AnalysisThe United States is renowned for its substantial production of maize and soybeans, which often face significant weed growth in these crop fields. To combat this, U.S. farmers extensively use weed killers, driving the sales of herbicide safeners. Ongoing advancements in the U.S. agrochemical sector are anticipated to result in the development of innovative and reliable herbicide safeners.Get A More Information About This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10222 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global herbicide safener market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (benoxacor, furiazole, dichlormid, isoxadifen, others), crop type (corn, soybean, wheat, sorghum, barely, rice, others), and application stage (pre-emergence, post-emergence), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Timer Frame Market : Fact.MR’s latest study projects the global timber frame market size to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% to lead to a valuation of US$ 1.12 billion by 2034-end, up from US$ 562.3 million in 2024. 