Discover the $XOO (XOOCITY) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of XOO (XOOCITY) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (Metaverse & Web 3.0) and the XOO/USDT trading pair starts from 07:00 on 2024-06-28 (UTC).





About XOO

XOO is an erc-20 token deployed on the Polygon layer-2 blockchain with a total supply of 100 million tokens. The XOO token, a cornerstone of the XOOCITY ecosystem, is set to redefine how users interact within this vibrant virtual world. XOO facilitates seamless transactions and enhances user experiences in myriad ways. This multi-functional token is not only the primary currency for buying, selling, and trading assets within XOOCITY, but also supports staking, governance, and access to exclusive content and events.

One of the key strengths of the XOO token lies in its versatility. Users can utilize XOO to purchase virtual real estate, buy NFTs, and engage in various in-game transactions. XOO holders also have the opportunity to participate in the decentralized governance of the platform through the XOO DAO, where they can vote on key decisions and proposals. This democratic approach ensures that the community has a significant say in the development and future direction of XOOCITY.

The launch of XOO on XT Exchange marks a significant milestone in its journey. By listing on a prominent exchange, XOO gains increased visibility and accessibility, attracting a broader audience of potential investors and users. This move is expected to boost liquidity and trading volume, further solidifying XOO's position as a pivotal element within the XOOCITY ecosystem. The robust tokenomics, with a well-planned allocation and distribution strategy, underscores the project's commitment to sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , expressed his thoughts on the XOO token listing, highlighting the innovative potential of the XOOCITY platform. "We are thrilled to welcome the XOO token to XT Exchange," said Warin. "XOOCITY's unique integration of real-world city elements with virtual experiences offers a groundbreaking approach to the metaverse. The XOO token not only enhances transactional efficiency but also empowers users to actively participate in this vibrant digital ecosystem. We believe this listing will significantly benefit both our users and the broader cryptocurrency community."

About XOOCITY

XOOCITY is an ambitious project that brings the bustling metropolis of Hong Kong into the digital realm, creating a virtual city where users can engage in a multitude of activities. This immersive platform replicates real-world urban experiences, allowing users to explore attractions, skyscrapers, amusement parks, temples, and more. Members can invest in virtual land using NFTs and develop their own businesses, entertainment venues, educational institutions, and residential areas, thus contributing to the dynamic landscape of XOOCITY.

The vision behind XOOCITY is to provide a localized, community-centric experience that fosters a strong sense of belonging among users. By focusing on local services and communities, XOOCITY aims to build user loyalty and facilitate frequent interactions and transactions. This strategy not only enhances user engagement but also creates a thriving ecosystem where businesses can prosper through continuous user activity and satisfaction. The platform's emphasis on cooperation and technical integration ensures that various stakeholders can seamlessly interact, trade, and innovate within the virtual city.

At the heart of XOOCITY's appeal is its commitment to providing a rich, multifaceted experience. The virtual Hong Kong boasts 400,000 pieces of virtual land, each offering unique opportunities for development and interaction. From shopping and gaming to education and business, XOOCITY covers all aspects of urban life, making it a comprehensive digital environment where users can live out their dreams. The project's innovative approach to combining real-world elements with virtual possibilities positions XOOCITY as a leader in the metaverse space, attracting affluent, educated individuals seeking a quality life experience in this new digital frontier.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

