EBRD reduces stake in Banca Transilvania to 5.2 per cent

EBRD reduces its equity stake in Banca Transilvania, retains 5.2 per cent of total shares

EBRD signals confidence in bank’s strong performance, remains one of largest shareholders

The EBRD continues to support Banca Transilvania’s long-term growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has slightly reduced its equity stake in Banca Transilvania (BT), the largest lender in Romania. The Bank sold 13.7 million shares in an accelerated bookbuild placement on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BuSE).

The shares sold on 27 June 2024 represent 1.7 per cent of Banca Transilvania’s total shares. The EBRD retains a 5.2 percent stake in its longstanding partner.

The Bank acquired a 15 per cent stake in the Romanian lender in 2001 to strengthen its capital base and support the expansion of its activities and loan portfolio. Since then, the EBRD has fostered a longstanding partnership with Banca Transilvania, recognising it as an innovative, fast-expanding locally owned bank in Romania. With its robust and adaptable business model, Banca Transilvania has consistently demonstrated its capability to navigate challenges swiftly and transparently, supported by a committed and seasoned management team.

By reducing its stake, the EBRD is helping to increase the liquidity of Banca Transilvania shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. As a continuing shareholder, the EBRD remains confident of Banca Transilvania future prospects and will continue to support Banca Transilvania’s future development.

BT is headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and is the largest bank in Romania. The EBRD is currently the bank’s second largest direct share holder. BT’s core activities include corporate and retail banking.

In 2023, the EBRD invested €658 million in Romania. Since cooperation began in 1993, the Bank has committed almost €11 billion to 525 projects in the country, of which 81 per cent is in the private sector.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.