Master your emotions in the workplace with Flourish app

Meet Jasna Pejović, CEO and Co-Founder of Flourish, our EBRD Star Venture backed, Montenegro based, start-up.

Developed by a team of psychologists, Flourish offers engaging exercises for; communication, collaboration, leadership, and conflict resolution, delivered through a gamified mobile app which can enhance your emotional intelligence, soft skills and productivity in the workplace.

The EBRD’s Star Venture programme identifies high-potential, innovative start-ups like Sand to Green and supports them with access to finance, class-leading tailored business advice, mentoring, and market development strategies.