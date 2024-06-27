John Cappella appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Porsche Cars North America

John Cappella succeeds Joe Lawrence to lead operations at Porsche Cars North America

Atlanta, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Cappella has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Porsche Cars North America (PCNA), reporting to President and CEO, Timo Resch.

Joining from Porsche Cars Canada where he was President and CEO – a position held since September 2022 – John is no stranger to Porsche Cars North America having spent three years as Vice President, Area East.

He replaces Joe Lawrence, who is leaving PCNA on his own accord, effective July 2, 2024. Joe, who has spent 15 years at Porsche – 11 of which were at PCNA – will be leaving to, among other things, pursue more fully his love of the outdoors and his classic 968.

Timo Resch said: “I cannot adequately express the difference Joe has made to our business in more than a decade leading our operations. He leaves PCNA on a high, with record customer satisfaction, sales results and investment in our business. He is an enthusiast at heart and has been a great joy to work with; we know he will remain a friend to all of us for a long time to come.

Looking ahead, I am grateful that we have an extremely capable successor for Joe. John Cappella is not only acutely aware of, and experienced in, our business and our dealer operations, but also has proven his ability to build, energize and sustain a thriving team and business in his role in Canada. We look forward to welcoming John to our home in Atlanta.”

John Cappella said: “I’m honored to be rejoining the fantastic and passionate team at PCNA and to lead the operational side of the business at a fascinating time at Porsche. With four new model lines being launched so far this year, the pace and diversity of new cars being introduced is unprecedented. I look forward to supporting our dealers and our customers through every step of our bold future. I will be leaving many friends and an incredible community in Canada at a time when it’s setting new records – an experience I shall cherish and will forever be proud of.

I am thankful to Joe Lawrence – who I have known for many years – and who hands over a business in exceptional shape. The care and tenacity he’s demonstrated over the years set the benchmark, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to follow in his footsteps.”

Joe Lawrence said: “The past 15 years have been an extraordinary privilege – with profound change in that time, not least in our cars but also our business in the United States. A reassuring constant has been the team of professionals I have been fortunate to have called colleagues and friends over the years. The results we have achieved together have truly been a team effort – successes I shall always count myself as being very fortunate to have been part of. Today, we have an outstanding network of dealers who put the customers first, supported by a field team that is the best in the business. I’m looking forward to my new life, and yet I will afford myself the chance to look back with pride on what we all achieved together. John is the perfect candidate to take the next steps for PCNA – and I have no doubt our operations will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

John Cappella joined Porsche Cars Canada in September 2022 following a period of three years as Vice President, Area East, for Porsche Cars North America (PCNA). He joined the brand in 2011 as Director of Network Development at Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. and then became Managing Director of Porsche Centre North Toronto in 2016. John assumes his new role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) on July 2, 2024. His successor as President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada will be announced in due course.

Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.401.4448 Jarred.hopkins@porsche.us Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470.827.1201 external.jennifer.bixler@porsche.us