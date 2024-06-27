DiaGen Ai Inc. Announces Research Collaboration with the Structural Genomics Consortium at UNC Chapel Hill
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiaGen Ai Inc. Announces Research Collaboration Agreement with the Structural Genomics Consortium at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
DiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen” or the “Company”) founded in 2021 to advance its proprietary generative artificial intelligence engine in protein design, drug discovery and diagnostics for health, wellness, longevity, and precision medicine is pleased to announce it has entered into a research collaboration agreement (“Agreement”) with the Structural Genomics Consortium (“SGC”) at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (“UNC” or “SGC-UNC”).
Under the terms of the Agreement, led by UNC Assistant Professor Dr. Alison Axtman, the initial project’s objective is to further develop DiaGen’s Ai generated library of designed peptides to validate selective KRAS binders capable of inducing degradation of cancer-causing mutant *KRAS-G12D, thereby impeding oncogenic signaling and offering a potential novel therapeutic strategy for KRAS-driven cancers. (*KRAS-G12D is the most frequent oncogenic KRAS mutant and is found in various cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers)
“As DiaGen continues to evolve its Ai Engine and diversify into a pipeline approach addressing multiple verticals, this collaboration with SGC-UNC will allow our team to further develop our therapeutic vertical accelerating future peptide discovery and validation using Ai the results of which should offer a promising strategy to overcome the longstanding challenges associated with direct inhibition of cancer-causing KRAS mutants,” commented Brian Keane, DiaGen’s CEO.
Dr. Alison Axtman, added, “Given the significant role that KRAS plays in cancer propagation, we look forward to working with DiaGen on this project and will provide updates on our progress through joint publications, enabling the scientific community to benefit from our discoveries.”
About The Structural Genomics Consortium:
SGC is a global public-private partnership that seeks to accelerate drug discovery by fostering collaboration among a large network of scientists in academia and industry and making all research outputs openly available to the scientific community. The current SGC research sites are located at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Karolinska Institute, McGill University, University College, London, the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the University of Toronto.
For more information on SGC-UNC, please visit https://pharmacy.unc.edu/research/centers/sgc-unc/
For more information on DiaGen Ai Inc., please visit www.diagen.ai
Contact:
Brian D. Keane, Chairman and CEO Email: ir@diagen.ai
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DIA technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its DIA technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.
The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.
Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DIA technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company’s ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company’s DIA technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward- looking information, except as required by applicable law.
Brian Keane
