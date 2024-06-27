Questex’s StreamTV Show 2024 Connected the Streaming Television Community to Drive Forward the Future of Streaming Television

2025 Event Takes Place June 11-13 in Denver

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show, the largest meeting ground for leaders and innovators in the streaming television industry, produced in conjunction with StreamTV Insider, serves as the cornerstone for connecting professionals and driving forward the future of streaming television. The event took place June 24-26 in Denver, CO and brought together 1,100 stream television professionals.

"Another fantastic record-breaking show. We are thrilled to announce that we have achieved 1,100 registrations this year, marking the second consecutive year of over 30% attendance growth for the StreamTV Show. Congratulations to our StreamTV Awards winners. And a heartfelt thanks to all our partners, speakers, and attendees for their invaluable support in helping this event grow into the industry leader it has now become. We look forward to continuing this momentum next year at our new venue, the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center,” said Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader, Questex Technology Group.

The event commenced with three pre-conference workshops: TV Workshop: “Unleash Your Streaming Potential”; TVREV’s Future of FAST Supersession and Mastering the Subscription TV Landscape.

With an impressive lineup of more than 100 esteemed speakers including ABC News, Netflix, Peacock TV Warner Bros. Discovery, the StreamTV Show offered a diverse array of insights and perspectives on the streaming television landscape. From keynote addresses to interactive panels and case studies, attendees gained invaluable knowledge and inspiration.

The StreamTV Show curated conference tracks including Monetization, Advertising, Product & UX, Technology, FAST, Inclusive Streaming and Diversity, Empower Inclusion.

The StreamTV Show offered many networking opportunities including relaxed strolling lunches; networking receptions; a VIP Reception hosted by Frequency; StreamTV Park Reception hosted by Wurl; After Hours Reception hosted by Xumo; and Post Show Drinks at Kachina Southwestern Grill.

The StreamTV Show honored and celebrated the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations during the StreamTV Awards. Click here to see the winners.

StreamTV Show 2025 takes place June 11-13 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center – Marriott in Denver, CO.

