Optiva Wins Prestigious "Enterprise eSIM Solution of the Year" Award

MVNOs World Congress 2024 has recognized Optiva BSS Platform for powering innovative eSIM business opportunities to drive new revenue streams across 5G, IoT and new verticals

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced its recognition as a winner of a key MVNOs World Congress Award . The prestigious platform for the MVNOs industry selected Optiva in the "Enterprise eSIM Solution of the Year" category, highlighting its role as a solution provider that has successfully partnered with MVNOs to deliver an innovative, reliable and cost-effective enterprise eSIM solution.



eSIM technology is a principal component of “ The Invisible Network Era ,” enabling embedded mobile connectivity in various devices beyond smartphones, including healthcare, smart home devices, financial services, and travel. eSIM dramatically simplifies the consumer experience and drives new revenue for innovators, especially new market entrants and MVNOs. Optiva BSS Platform , available on Google Cloud, private cloud and on-premises data centers, empowers these innovators to monetize new eSIM offerings, leveraging the power of 5G services.

By leveraging cloud economics and scalability to support subscription growth, Optiva's solution minimizes CapEx and delivers as much as 40% total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. Optiva's software platform provides flexible configuration and administration, rating and charging of global 5G traffic and a significantly enhanced customer experience. Subscribers benefit from rapid onboarding, real-time notifications, personalized policy recommendations and optimized signaling traffic, all contributing to a seamless and efficient user experience.

"Optiva is proud to receive this prestigious award as we continue to focus on powering the MVNO innovators transforming mobile connectivity. eSIM technology is driving new revenue opportunities for our customers worldwide, and we will continue to partner with them to deliver the most simplified and fully digital customer experiences,” said Robert Stabile, CEO of Optiva.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

