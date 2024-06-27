University of Nebraska (NU) System Celebrates Second UNO Presidential Scholar

The University of Nebraska (NU) System is welcoming another Presidential Scholar into the Maverick family.

Logan Doorlag, a Papillion-La Vista South High School graduate, aced the ACT and was considering a number of top-tier institutions.

But it was the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) that offered the right combination of excellence and community that Logan was looking for. Not only would UNO allow him to stay close to home and family, but his acceptance into the prestigious Scott Scholars program would give him access to world-class internships and a community of like-minded students and faculty where he could develop his skills.

“It was going to be tough to find that value anywhere else,” Logan said.

Not only that, but his ACT score qualified him for the Presidential Scholars Program, a new scholarship at the University of Nebraska that covers the full cost of undergraduate attendance plus a $5,000 annual stipend for Nebraska students who score a perfect 36. With support from the scholarship, Logan will enroll at UNO this fall, studying physics and computer science.

Logan, who participated in show choir and played the sousaphone in the marching band at Papillion-La Vista South High, is part of an inaugural cohort of 17 Presidential Scholars who have chosen the University of Nebraska since Interim President Chris Kabourek joined with Gov. Jim Pillen to launch the scholarship program in February. The goal of the program is to advance the Governor and university’s shared goal to make Nebraska more competitive for its top academic performers.

Kabourek met Logan and his parents, Nathan and Jennifer Doorlag – a chemistry teacher and math instructor, respectively – on the UNO campus Tuesday to celebrate Logan’s decision to stay in Nebraska to pursue his dreams. Logan is already living on campus, busy with a Scott Scholars internship doing work for the U.S. Air Force.

“This is a big win for Nebraska. Logan is an extraordinary young man with a bright future,” Kabourek said. “When we talk about competing for our best and brightest kids, we’re thinking of students like Logan – hard-working, humble, talented young people who we hope will put down roots here and lead Nebraska into the future.”

UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, said: “Nebraska needs scholars like Logan who have a passion for science and technology and want to learn, grow and thrive in our state. I can’t wait to see what he achieves as a Scott Scholar and a member of our Maverick community.”

The President’s Scholarship covers the total cost of attendance – tuition, fees, books, housing and all other costs – plus the $5,000 stipend to Nebraska students who score a perfect 36 on the ACT or an equivalent SAT score of 1570 or above. The scholarship may be used for undergraduate study in any field at any University of Nebraska campus.

Building on the program’s early success in keeping more of Nebraska’s top students in the state, Kabourek has announced plans to expand the program to allow students who score a 32 to 35 on the ACT to compete for a limited number of additional scholarships. The goal is to build an annual cohort of 50 Presidential Scholars. Details on the program’s expansion are forthcoming.