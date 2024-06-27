Anti-Snoring Devices Market Expected to Reach $511.4 Million by 2032 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Anti-Snoring Devices Market 2032

Anti-snoring devices market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-snoring devices market size was valued at $233.9 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $511.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Snoring is a common sleep-related condition characterized by the production of loud or harsh sounds during sleep. It occurs when the flow of air through the mouth and nose is partially blocked, leading to the vibration of the tissues in the upper airway. These vibrations produce the distinctive sound which is called as snoring. The anti-snoring devices are used to reduce or eliminate snoring during sleep. These devices are available in various forms, such as nasal strips, nasal dilators, mouthpieces, chin straps, and positional devices. These devices improve the airflow during sleep and prevent the vibration of the tissues in the throat that cause snoring.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

VVFLY Snore Circle, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apnea Sciences, DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd, SomnoMed, Airway Management, Inc, Pure Sleep, LLC, Rhinomed, ResMed Inc., ZQuiet

Furthermore, increase in number of people suffering from obesity and lifestyle habits, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, contribute to the prevalence of snoring, which, in turn, boost the market growth. For instance, according to National Sleep Foundation, obese people have a higher prevalence of snoring as compared to those with a normal body mass index (BMI). In addition, according to National Institute of Health (NIH), smokers have a significantly higher risk of snoring as compared with non-smokers. Smoking can cause inflammation and irritation of the airways, which causes snoring.

However, limited effectiveness of anti-snoring devices and discomfort with some anti-snoring devices limit their adoption and hinder the market growth. For instance, some anti-snoring devices, such as oral appliances or chin straps, require time for adjustment and are not comfortable for all users. In addition, the availability of alternative treatment options for snoring, such as surgery or continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines negatively impact the market growth.

The anti-snoring devices market share is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into mouthguard, nasal devices, EPAP device, and others. Others include sleeping aids, mask, chin strip, and other accessories. As per end user, the market is bifurcated into homecare and others. Others include hospital & clinic and sleep laboratory. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the anti-snoring devices market, owing to increase in awareness about the importance of maintaining good health. Furthermore, during the pandemic many individuals found the home-based solutions for managing their snoring. Anti-snoring devices market analysis include increase in the adoption and sales of anti-snoring devices. On the other hand, the pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, including the manufacturing and distribution of anti-snoring devices. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has a mixed impact on the anti-snoring devices market.

