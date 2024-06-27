Forbion Strengthens US Presence, Hiring Biotech Industry Leader and Opening Boston Office

Josh Brumm, previously CEO of Dyne Therapeutics, appointed as General Partner at Forbion

Brumm to be located at Forbion's new offices in the heart of the Boston (MA) biotech hub, supporting Forbion’s long-standing activities in the US and Canadian markets

NAARDEN, The Netherlands, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbion, a leading global life sciences venture capital firm with deep expertise in Europe, has hired former Dyne Therapeutics (“Dyne”) President and CEO Josh Brumm as a General Partner and is opening an office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Josh brings considerable experience in building and leading biotech businesses. He joins Forbion from Dyne, a ̴ $3.5 billion Forbion portfolio company. He led Dyne through its initial public offering on Nasdaq in 2020, and advanced two rare muscle disease programs into clinical trials. Prior to Dyne, he held leadership roles at several other biotechs, including Proteolix, Pharmacyclics and ZELTIQ Aesthetics, all of which were acquired by large pharmaceutical companies.

In his new role, Josh’s focus will be on bringing his strategic insights and network to source new opportunities across North America and Europe and support existing portfolio companies, including those working towards US expansion.

In Boston, Josh will work closely with other members of the Forbion team, including Co-Founder and Managing Partner Martien van Osch.

Josh Brumm, General Partner at Forbion, says: “I am delighted to be joining Forbion. Having worked with the firm over a number of years as the CEO of a Forbion portfolio company, I know first-hand the quality of the team and feel privileged to be working more closely with them. I look forward to helping them build great biotech companies, supporting their existing portfolio, and bringing transformative therapies to patients.”

Martien van Osch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Forbion, comments: “The new office provides our firm with a location in the heart of the Boston biotech hub to support our long-standing activities in the US market. Josh’s track record as a biotech leader speaks for itself, with four Nasdaq IPOs under his belt and around $2.5 billion raised across six companies. We are thrilled to have him on board to support our portfolio companies and help us seek out new investment opportunities in the US and beyond. Opening an office in Boston is a natural next step for Forbion, supporting our existing portfolio in both Europe and North America.”

Forbion, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, has a track record spanning close to twenty years supporting innovative biotech companies, with roughly 30% of its portfolio companies based in the US and Canada.

For more information, please contact:



Forbion Investor Relations

Email: Robbert.van.de.Griendt@forbion.com

General Partner IR & Impact

Forbion Communications

Email: laura.asbjornsen@forbion.com

Head of Communications

Brunswick Group

Ayesha Bharmal, Charis Gresser

Email: Forbion@Brunswickgroup.com

About Forbion

Forbion is a dedicated life sciences venture capital firm with offices in The Netherlands, Boston and Germany. Forbion invests in life sciences companies that are active in the (bio-) pharmaceutical space. Forbion manages €3.2 billion across multiple fund strategies that cover all stages of (bio-) pharmaceutical drug development. Forbion’s current team consists of over 30 life sciences investment professionals that have built an impressive performance track record since the late nineties with investments in over 110 companies across 9 funds. Forbion’s record of sourcing, building and guiding life sciences companies has resulted in many approved breakthrough therapies and valuable exits. Besides financial objectives, Forbion selects investments that will positively affect the health and well-being of patients. The firm is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Forbion operates a joint venture with BGV, the manager of seed and early-stage funds, especially focused on Benelux and Germany.