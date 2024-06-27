Vital Integrators Expands Operations to Houston, Enhancing Cybersecurity and IT Services
Enhancing Cybersecurity and IT ServicesBROUSSARD, LA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, recognized as a leading city for business growth and home to over 25 Fortune 500 companies, is projected to see its cybersecurity market grow by 15% annually, according to Global Market Insights. Today, Vital Integrators proudly announces the opening of its new branch in Houston, Texas. This strategic expansion aims to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity and IT services to businesses in one of the nation’s most dynamic economic regions.
Vital Integrators, a distinguished managed security services provider (MSSP), offers various services designed to enhance and secure business operations. The Houston branch will deliver the same high standards of IT infrastructure, managed IT services, and advanced cybersecurity solutions that have earned Vital Integrators a 99% customer retention rate.
Houston businesses often face significant challenges, such as security threats, regulatory compliance issues, and operational inefficiencies. The new Vital Integrators branch addresses these concerns by providing robust and reliable IT solutions. Vital Integrators ensures seamless, secure operations with minimal downtime by integrating and maintaining critical systems for businesses, schools, and non-profit organizations.
The new branch in Houston will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including:
Infrastructure & cloud solutions: Custom-designed for maximum efficiency and security, these solutions ensure seamless and protected operations. Services include managed firewall and access control, network support, cloud solutions, VoIP, and remote work solutions.
Managed IT services: Beyond fixing problems, Vital Integrators proactively enhances operations while safeguarding businesses from threats. Services encompass co-managed IT, IT helpdesk support, proactive maintenance, and endpoint management.
Advanced AVL solutions: Whether crystal-clear audio, vivid video displays, or immersive lighting setups, Vital Integrators designs and implements state-of-the-art AVL solutions tailored to client needs.
IT security services: Rather than just reacting to security threats, Vital Integrators anticipates and prevents them with customized security strategies. Offerings include cybersecurity and antivirus, data backups and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security awareness training, email protection, cybersecurity consulting, penetration testing, and a dedicated 24/7/365 security team.
Paul Mancuso, President and CEO, emphasizes that Vital Integrators’ expansion into Houston reflects the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for robust cybersecurity and efficient IT services in the region. Leveraging 76 years of combined experience, the Vital Integrators team is poised to deliver exceptional service and security to Houston businesses.
Brandi Gwin, Vice President & COO, highlights that the company’s approach is about providing services and forming lasting relationships with clients. The Houston branch is expected to replicate the success seen in other regions, marked by rapid response times, customized support, and a deep understanding of compliance needs.
The company's dedication to excellence is underscored by its CompTIA Security Trustmark+ certification, a testament to its adherence to industry-standard security practices. This certification ensures businesses partnering with Vital Integrators receive top-tier protection against cyber threats.
About Vital Integrators: Vital Integrators, founded in the 1990s, began as a part-time service for churches and evolved into a leader in providing secure IT services. The company integrates and maintains video, IT, audio, and lighting (VITAL) systems for businesses, schools, and churches, emphasizing cybersecurity and ease of use. As a managed security services provider (MSSP), Vital Integrators transforms IT from a cost center to a strategic asset. With a 99% customer retention rate, a response time under 60 minutes, and millions of security events monitored daily, Vital Integrators is committed to ensuring the security and efficiency of its clients' operations.
The new Houston branch signifies a significant milestone for Vital Integrators, reflecting a dedication to growth and an unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled IT and cybersecurity solutions to businesses across Texas
