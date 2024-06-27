Volumetric Display Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Volumetric Display Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The volumetric display market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.58 billion in 2023 to $0.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for 3d visualization, medical imaging applications, entertainment and gaming industry adoption, scientific visualization, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) integration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The volumetric display market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in demand for holographic displays, medical training and education, automotive design and simulation, expansion of mixed reality applications, growth in architectural visualization.

Growth driver of the volumetric display market

The expanding automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the volumetric display market going forward. The automotive industry refers to a sector that involves various companies and organizations engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, selling, repairing, and modification of motor vehicles. Volumetric displays in the automotive industry provide enhanced holographic visuals for heads-up displays, aiding in improved driver information and augmented reality navigation, contributing to a more immersive and safer driving experience.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the volumetric display market include Sony, Lumi Industries, Fuji Pream Corporation, Burton Inc., Actuality Systems, Leia Inc., Lightspace Technologies LTD., SeeReal Technologies S.A.

Major companies operating in the volumetric display market are forming strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Strategic partnerships for volumetric display refer to collaborative agreements between companies in the development, manufacturing, or integration of volumetric display technologies.

Segments:

1) By Display Types: Swept Volume Display, Static Volume Display, Multi-Planar Volumetric Display, Other Displays

2) By Technology: Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

3) By End User: Medical, Aerospace And Defense, Entertainment, Automotive, Education And Training, Media, Communication, And Entertainment

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the volumetric display market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of volumetric display.

Volumetric Display Market Definition

Volumetric display refers to a type of display technology that creates visual representations of objects in three dimensions, allowing viewers to see images from all angles without the need for special glasses or goggles. It is employed to generate three-dimensional visuals by dispersing or redirecting illumination from specified areas within the (x, y, z) coordinates.

Volumetric Display Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Volumetric Display Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on volumetric display market size, volumetric display market drivers and trends, volumetric display market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The volumetric display market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

