Plant-Based Meat Market Growth, Global Size, Share, Trends Analysis & Forecast Report 2024-2032

Plant-Based Meat Market Statistics

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Plant-Based Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the plant-based meat market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

The global plant-based meat market size reached US$ 13.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 87.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2024-2032.

Plant-Based Meat Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional meat production, including greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation. Health consciousness is another significant driver, with plant-based meats offering lower levels of saturated fats and cholesterol compared to animal-derived counterparts.

Additionally, shifting dietary preferences towards vegetarian and flexitarian lifestyles, driven by concerns about animal welfare and personal health, are expanding the market. Technological advancements in food science have enabled the development of plant-based meats that closely mimic the taste, texture, and appearance of real meat, further driving consumer acceptance and adoption. Moreover, endorsements from celebrities and influencers, along with widespread availability in restaurants and supermarkets, are accelerating market growth.

Plant-Based Meat Market Share & Growth Analysis:

The plant-based meat market is witnessing an expansive scope and promising growth prospects. As technological advancements revolutionize production methods, the market is experiencing enhanced product quality and variety, driving consumer interest and adoption. Growing concerns about the environmental impact of conventional meat production are steering consumers towards plant-based alternatives, amplifying market opportunities. Health considerations, such as reducing cholesterol and saturated fat intake, further propel the market's growth trajectory. The rise of flexitarian and vegetarian lifestyles, fueled by ethical and health motivations, is broadening the market's consumer base.

Additionally, as per the market analysis, collaborations between food scientists and culinary experts are continuously refining the taste and texture of plant-based meats, enhancing their market competitiveness. With increasing availability in restaurants and retail outlets globally, coupled with endorsements from influential figures, the plant-based meat market is poised for sustained expansion in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Key Highlights of the Report:

