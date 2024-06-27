Sulphuric Acid Market Outlook, Global Size, Price Trends, Share Analysis & Forecast 2024-2032

Sulphuric Acid Market Statistics

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Sulphuric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the sulphuric acid market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

The global sulphuric acid market size reached US$ 15.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% during 2024-2032.

Sulphuric Acid Market Overview:

Sulphuric acid (H2SO4) refers to a dense, corrosive, and colorless liquid prepared industrially by the reaction of water with sulphur trioxide (SO3). It is a concentrated and non-combustible acid that oxidizes, dehydrates, or sulfonates organic compounds. Sulphuric acid also reacts with water, alcohol, and metals to form flammable hydrogen gas and improve the combustion of other substances. In addition to this, sulphuric acid is utilized in various concentrations to manufacture industrial goods, such as dyes, pigments, explosives, fertilizers, detergents, inorganic salts, acids, etc. As a result, this liquid finds extensive applications across several sectors, including automotive, petroleum refining, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertilizer, etc.

Sulphuric Acid Market Trends:

The elevating product demand in the agriculture sector to produce phosphate fertilizers, such as superphosphate of lime and ammonium sulfate, on account of the declining arable land and advancing food security concerns, is among the primary factors driving the sulphuric acid market. Besides this, the escalating requirement for this compound as an electrolyte for lead-acid storage batteries of motorcar engines, farming equipment, and hospital imaging devices is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing need for sulphuric acid as a household cleaning agent in soaps, laundry detergents, dishwasher liquids, etc., and the increasing awareness among the masses toward home hygiene are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the rising product popularity in the oil and gas industry as a catalyst for cleansing the impurities in metallurgical and petrochemical refining processes is anticipated to propel the sulphuric acid market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Aarti Industries Ltd.

• Aurubis AG

• BASF SE

• Boliden AB

• Brenntag SE

• Chemtrade Logistics

• Lanxess AG

• Merck KGaA

• Nutrien Ltd.

• PhosAgro

• Solvay S.A.

• The Mosaic Company

• Valero Energy Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material Type:

• Elemental Sulfur

• Pyrite Ore

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Concentrated (98%)

• Tower/Glover Acid (77.67%)

• Chamber/Fertilizer Acid (62.8%)

• Battery Acid (33.5%)

• 66 Degree Baume Sulfuric Acid (93%)

• Dilute Sulfuric Acid (10%)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Fertilizer

• Chemical and Pharmaceutical

• Automotive

• Petroleum Refining

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

