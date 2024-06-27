Luxury Goods Market to Hit US$ 390.3 Billion at 3.96% CAGR by 2032 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬/𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧, 𝐌𝐞𝐧), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global luxury goods market size reached US$ 275.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 390.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.96% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬:

The significant shift in the preferences of people driven by changing demographics is impelling the market growth. Affluent millennials and Generation Z buyers, who now represent a considerable portion of luxury spending, prioritize experiences over material possessions. They seek products that align with their values, including sustainability, authenticity, and social responsibility. Luxury brands are responding by incorporating sustainable practices into their supply chains, offering transparent sourcing, and implementing ethical manufacturing processes. Moreover, storytelling and unique experiences are becoming central to luxury marketing strategies, fostering emotional connections with consumers.

● 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The digital revolution is reshaping the market, influencing how brands interact with buyers and conduct business. E-commerce platforms, social media, and digital marketing are becoming integral to reaching and engaging with a global audience. Luxury brands are embracing digital innovation to enhance the online shopping experience, from virtual try-on features and personalized recommendations to immersive digital campaigns and influencer partnerships. Social media platforms serve as powerful tools for brand storytelling, community building, and customer engagement. Moreover, luxury brands are leveraging technology, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), to create immersive digital experiences, blurring the lines between online and offline retail. By embracing digital transformation, luxury brands can stay agile, innovative, and competitive in an increasingly digital-centric marketplace.

● 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲:

Exclusivity and rarity are supporting the growth of the market. Luxury brands often produce limited quantities of their products, creating a sense of scarcity and exclusivity that appeals to affluent individuals. Limited edition items, bespoke services, and high price points contribute to the perception of luxury and desirability. People seek unique and rare items as status symbols, signaling their wealth, taste, and social status. Luxury brands carefully manage supply chains and distribution channels to maintain exclusivity, ensuring that their products remain highly coveted and retain their value over time. Moreover, collaborations with renowned designers, artists, and celebrities further enhance the exclusivity and allure of luxury goods, driving demand and brand loyalty among discerning buyers.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Chanel

● Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A.

● Gianni Versace S.r.l

● Giorgio Armani S.p.A

● Hermès International S.A.

● Kering S.A.

● LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

● Prada S.p.A.

● Ralph Lauren Corporation

● Rolex SA

● The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

● The Swatch Group Ltd

● Valentino S.p.A.

𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Watches and Jewellery

● Perfumes and Cosmetics

● Clothing

● Bags/Purse

● Others

Watches and jewelry represent the largest segment due to the rising demand for premium watches and jewelry made with precious gems.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

● Offline

● Online

Online exhibits a clear dominance in the market owing to the wide availability of luxury goods on e-commerce platforms.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Women

● Men

Women account for the majority of the market share as they consider luxury items as an extension of their personality.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the luxury goods market is attributed to the presence of an extensive number of luxury brands in the region.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Celebrity endorsements and influencer culture play a significant role in shaping buyer perceptions and driving demand for luxury goods. Celebrities, fashion icons, and influencers serve as powerful brand ambassadors, endorsing luxury products through red-carpet appearances, social media posts, and strategic collaborations. Their influence extends beyond traditional advertising channels, shaping trends, setting fashion standards, and driving preferences. Luxury brands strategically partner with celebrities and influencers to enhance brand visibility, reach new audiences, and cultivate aspirational lifestyles associated with their products. Moreover, influencer marketing allows luxury brands to connect with younger demographics, who often look to social media personalities for style inspiration and product recommendations. By leveraging celebrity endorsements and influencer partnerships, luxury brands can amplify their brand presence and generate excitement around their products.

