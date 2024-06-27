Cleanrooms: From Space Exploration to Your Doctor's Office - A Market on the Rise

Cleanroom Technology In Healthcare Market Guide

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleanroom technology in healthcare market size was valued at $5.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $8.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. Cleanroom technologies are equipment and consumables used to provide pollution-free environment required for various healthcare related activities. Equipment such as cleanroom air showers, HVAC systems, laminar air flow systems, high efficiency filters, desiccator cabinets, fan filter units, and others are used in the establishment and maintenance of cleanrooms.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Clean Rooms International, Inc., Clean Air Products Inc., Exyte Group, COLANDIS GmbH, Terra Universal, Inc., Taikisha Ltd., Labconco Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Modular Cleanrooms, Inc.



By end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, medical device industry, and hospital & diagnostic centers. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry segment dominated the market in 2022. The growth of the segment is attributed to surge in adoption of cleanroom by pharmaceutical and biotech companies due to stringent guidelines established by the regulatory authorities for maintaining product quality and patient safety. In addition, the rise in R&D activities in the biotechnology field is further driving the demand for cleanrooms.

On the other hand, the medical device industry is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the strict rules and regulations imposed by the regulatory bodies on the medical devices companies around the globe.

Based on region the cleanroom technology in healthcare market analysis is done accross North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in healthcare expenditure and implementation of governmental initiatives aimed at modernizing healthcare infrastructure. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and well-established pharmaceutical industries with advanced technologies are also contributing to the growing demand for cleanroom technologies.

In addition, the presence of key players in this region leads to the expansion of the market. For instance, companies such as Cleanrooms by United, Cardinal Health, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Modular Cleanrooms, Inc., and others offer a wide range of products such as equipment, which are highly advanced in nature. This contributes to the growth of the cleanroom technology in healthcare market share in this region.



Asia-pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the cleanroom technology in healthcare market forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly due to the rising R&D activities related to cell and gene therapies. As this research requires a highly controlled environment, there is a high demand for cleanrooms in this region. In addition, a rise in investments related to R&D is encouraging researchers to establish highly sophisticated cleanrooms.



