Sports Utility Vehicle Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity 2024-2032

sports utility vehicle

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,234.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐔𝐕-𝐂, 𝐒𝐔𝐕-𝐃, 𝐒𝐔𝐕-𝐄, 𝐒𝐔𝐕-𝐅), 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐥, 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝟓-𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝟕-𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝟖-𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global sports utility vehicle market size reached US$ 826.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,234.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲:

The integration of advanced technologies and connectivity features for enhanced convenience is supporting the growth of the market. Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are equipped with touchscreen infotainment systems, smartphone integration, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing drivers to stay connected, entertained, and informed while on the go. Features, such as navigation systems, voice commands, and wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) hotspot capabilities, enhance the overall driving experience, providing added convenience and functionality. Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for models that offer seamless connectivity and innovative tech solutions.

● 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬:

Rising concerns about safety among individuals are bolstering the growth of the market. SUVs have advanced safety features that enhance driver confidence and provide peace of mind. Moreover, collision avoidance systems and adaptive cruise control in SUVs are designed to prevent accidents and mitigate potential risks on the road. Features, such as lane departure warnings and blind-spot monitoring, further contribute to the overall safety of SUVs, reducing the chances of collisions and improving overall driver awareness. Furthermore, there is an increase in the need for vehicle models that offer superior protection.

● 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬:

The rising adoption of SUVs on account of changing preferences of individuals is strengthening the market growth. SUVs offer enhanced versatility, comfort, and safety that resonate with a broad range of individuals. SUVs cater to families, outdoor enthusiasts, and urban individuals due to their spacious interiors and elevated seating positions. Additionally, the rugged image associated with SUVs appeals to adventurous individuals seeking vehicles capable of handling diverse terrains. Besides this, individuals are prioritizing practicality and utility in their vehicles, which is impelling the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

● Ford Motor Company

● General Motors Company

● Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

● Hyundai Motor Company

● Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

● Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Suzuki Motor Corporation)

● Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

● Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

● Toyota Motor Corporation

● Volkswagen AG

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● SUV-C

● SUV-D

● SUV-E

● SUV-F

On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into SUV-C, SUV-D, SUV-E, and SUV-F.

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Diesel

Petrol

Electric

Others

Diesel holds the biggest market share on account of its high torque output and enhanced fuel economy as compared to gasoline engines.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:

● 5-Seater

● 7-Seater

● 8-Seater and Above

Based on the seating capacity, the market has been classified into 5-seater, 7-seater, and 8-seater and above.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the sports utility vehicle market due to rising preferences for larger vehicles.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising popularity of SUVs, driven by individuals with active lifestyles and a penchant for outdoor adventures, is fueling market growth. SUVs provide the space, comfort, and durability necessary for activities like camping. Their off-road capabilities and generous cargo space make them perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who cherish exploration and adventure. Additionally, the versatility of SUVs appeals to those looking for vehicles that can easily transition from daily commutes to weekend getaways.

Moreover, major manufacturers are introducing models with improved fuel efficiency compared to older generations, further driving market growth. The increasing adoption of hybrid and electric SUVs, owing to their eco-friendliness, also contributes to this upward trend.

