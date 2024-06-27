Nightfood Holdings Inc. New Subsidiary, Future Hospitality Ventures, Solves Hospitality Labor Crisis

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) new subsidiary, Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc. ("Future Hospitality"), is revolutionizing the hospitality industry with plug-and-play robotics and automation solutions designed to enhance service efficiency and consistency.

Daily national media coverage highlights the ongoing labor crisis in California, which is creating massive upheaval across the industry. With minimum wage increased to $20, many long-standing businesses have been forced to shut down. Others are actively looking to invest in automation solutions that will allow them to remain viable now and into the future.

Future Hospitality offers two key robotics solutions via the Robots-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) business model, which can transform both front-end and back-end operations within the hospitality industry.

Front-End Solutions: The serving robot, an advanced front-end solution, works alongside wait staff to ensure faster and more reliable service. These sever robots help streamline service delivery, enhancing guest experiences by minimizing wait times and reducing human errors. Back-End Solutions: Smart cooking bots provide game-changing back-end solutions to support chefs in high-volume environments. The advanced kitchen assistant ensures consistent food quality and enables even inexperienced staff to prepare delicious meals quickly, addressing critical challenges in busy kitchens.

In recent months, Future Hospitality has been actively showcasing the capabilities of its service robots and automated systems to various regional restaurant franchises, assisted living facilities, hotels, and hospital operators. These demonstrations have sparked significant interest among industry leaders seeking to solve service inconsistency, labor shortages, and ongoing staffing replacement costs.

"We are excited about the positive feedback from potential partners who recognize the value our robotics solutions bring to their operations," said Lei Sonny Wang, CEO of Nightfood Holdings Inc. "Our technologies not only improve operational efficiencies but also enhance the overall customer experience, which is crucial in today's competitive market."

Future Hospitality is in active discussions with several organizations interested in implementing these automation solutions at scale in their day-to-day operations.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. Our mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval.

We are at the forefront of introducing and deploying AI-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across our focus areas. Additionally, we are committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for our shareholders.

