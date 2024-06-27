Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends 2024 : to Grow at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2030

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market

The connected drug delivery device market size is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The key players profiled in the connected drug delivery devices industry report include Syncro Technology Corp., and AptarGroup Inc.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market," The connected drug delivery devices market size was $290.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Patient-administrated therapy is made possible by connected drug delivery systems, which are sophisticated, wirelessly connected technological equipment. Drug delivery via linked devices—like closed-loop systems, smart inhalers, and auto-injectors—has been shown to be a viable means of enhancing patient adherence and lowering dosage errors, especially in the home environment. In addition, a number of illnesses are treated with these devices, including diabetes, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, hypertension, asthma, TB, and clinically isolated syndrome.

Increased emphasis on technology developments is contributing to the market's notable rate of growth. For example, manufacturers' immediate attention to nanotechnology has aided in delivering error-free drug delivery and raising the medicine's penetration level at the intended place. For example, major medication makers already use liposomal technologies for extended-release drug delivery, which lowers dosages. Among them are Non-PEGylated Technology (NPL), DepoFoam TM Technology, and others. By lowering dosage and minimising negative effects, these technologies enhance patient adherence to their medications. Over the course of the forecast period, the connected drug delivery devices market is anticipated to experience revenue growth due to the swift adoption of sophisticated and novel technologies aimed at creating medications that cannot be replicated, hence maintaining competition.

Based on type, technology, end-user, and geography, the global market share of linked drug delivery devices is divided into segments. It is categorized by kind into inhalation devices, injection devices, and other categories. It is categorized by technology into NFC, Bluetooth, and other categories. It is divided into homecare settings and hospitals based on the end-user, and North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America are the regions in which the market is examined.

According to revenue, North America led the world's connected medication delivery device market in 2021 and is expected to continue to do so for the duration of the forecast period. The main reasons for this region's market supremacy are its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and spending, the existence of important market competitors, and strategic partnerships. In addition, a growing emphasis on preventive care and the prevalence of chronic illnesses in the United States are expected to fuel market expansion in this region over the course of the projected period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on type, the injectable devices sub-segment emerged as a dominating leader in 2021 and the inhalation devices are anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period

Based on technology, the NFC sub-segment emerged as the fastest growing sub-segment and the Bluetooth sub-segment is predicted to be the dominating in the upcoming years

Based on end-user, the homecare settings sub-segment emerged as the fastest growing and the hospitals sub-segment is predicated as dominating in the market during the forecast period

Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

PROPELLER HEALTH

Syncro Technology Corp.

Cohero Health, Inc.

Adherium

Ypsomed AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

AptarGroup Inc.

Proteus Digital Health

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

BD

