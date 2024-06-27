Gamescom to Host First Ever ‘Home of XR’ Megabooth, Revealing New Games from World’s Top XR Studios
AAA titles from Vertigo Games, nDreams, Fast Travel Games, Soul Assembly, Beyond Frames Entertainment, Combat Waffle Studios, and Flat2VR StudiosCOLOGNE, GERMANY, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of what is anticipated to be XR’s biggest holiday season to date, a new industry-focused alliance has confirmed both its formation and exhibition plans for Gamescom 2024 today. The Home of XR megabooth has been established by award-winning companies in the virtual reality, mixed reality, and augmented reality (together “XR”) spaces to showcase what’s possible using the technology of tomorrow.
The Home of XR megabooth will make its debut in Gamescom 2024’s business area in Cologne Germany August 21-23, and will feature hands-on experiences with upcoming games targeting a Holiday 2024 release – including yet-to-be-announced titles – from the following studios:
- Vertigo Games
- nDreams
- Fast Travel Games
- Soul Assembly
- Combat Waffle Studios
- Beyond Frames Entertainment
- Flat2VR Studios
- Patient 8 Games
“We’re finally entering an era where AAA gaming is becoming the norm in headsets – and with so many of the industry’s best studios coming together to showcase their upcoming titles in one place, visitors to the Home of XR will be blown away by how much VR gaming has grown since their last time at Gamescom,” said Maeva Sponbergs, Head of Publishing at Beyond Frames, a founding member of the Home of XR. “Whether you’re looking for major beloved IP from the world of core gaming, brand new experiences, or continuations of established VR franchises, this collective of studios is bringing it all together under one roof to demonstrate the breadth of experiences gamers can have in VR this holiday season.”
These studios will additionally be collaborating to reveal these upcoming titles in a new video showcase event dedicated to VR gaming. More details will be announced soon.
Media and influencers interested in booking time to experience everything the Home of XR has to offer, including interview opportunities, should reach out to jamie@thevrshowcase.com to make arrangements. Additionally, the Home of XR is opening up a limited number of attendance sponsorships for influencers in the XR space. Those interested in applying can visit https://bit.ly/3xBGcNf to learn more. For parties interested in exhibiting (limited amount of spaces available) or sponsoring the event, please visit https://bit.ly/3VEC5rW.
Jim Squires
jim@jimsquires.ca