Global Balance Shafts Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The balance shafts market has shown robust growth recently, expanding from $13.14 billion in 2023 to an estimated $14 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is driven by the automotive industry's expansion, heightened focus on engine performance to meet stringent emission standards, and rising consumer demand for smoother driving experiences, particularly in high-performance vehicles. Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.42 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Automotive Industry Expansion Driving Market Growth

The automotive industry's expansion plays a pivotal role in propelling the balance shafts market forward. Balance shafts are integral in reducing vibrations and enhancing engine performance, efficiency, and durability in vehicles. With the rising production and sales of passenger cars globally, the demand for balance shafts continues to escalate. For example, in the UK, passenger car sales surged by 25.8% from 2022 to 2023, indicating a substantial market growth driver.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Linamar Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., and Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG are focusing on innovating balance shaft technologies to maintain a competitive edge. These innovations include the development of twin-scroll balance shafts, advanced materials for construction, and the integration of variable valve timing (VVT) systems, which enhance engine performance and reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).

In a strategic move, Laser Tools introduced a specialized balance shaft removal and installation kit for Jaguar/Land Rover AJ200 2.0-liter diesel engines in 2022. This kit, identified as part number 8271, facilitates safe removal, refitting, and alignment of gear-driven balance shafts in specific vehicle models, underscoring the industry's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and performance.

Balance Shafts Market Segments

• Engine Type: Inline-3 Cylinder Engine, Inline-4 Cylinder Engine, Inline-5 Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine

• Manufacturing Process: Casting, Forging

• Application: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the balance shafts market in 2023, driven by robust automotive manufacturing and technological advancements. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by the region's increasing automotive production, adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, and focus on improving vehicle comfort and NVH reduction.

