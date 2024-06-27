Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Size to Reach US$ 18,551.6 Million by 2034 | CAGR of 2.96%

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How big is the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market?

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market reached a value of US$ 13,464.0 Million in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 18,551.6 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.96% during 2024-2034.

Request for a Sample of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-market/requestsample

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Trends:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive lung condition characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and airflow limitation due to airway and alveolar abnormalities. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market is undergoing significant transformation, fueled by a variety of factors. In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of lung disorders, primarily due to rising smoking rates and environmental pollutants, is a major driver for the market's expansion. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are responding by investing in the development of novel therapies and drug delivery systems that offer better control over symptoms and improve the quality of life for patients.

Additionally, technological advancements in diagnostic methods are also contributing to the early detection and treatment of COPD, further driving market growth. An aging population worldwide is another factor propelling the market, as older adults are more susceptible to respiratory diseases. Apart from this, healthcare initiatives and policies focusing on respiratory health are increasing, which supports market growth by improving access to care and treatment. Moreover, the emergence of telemedicine and digital health tools for managing chronic diseases is offering new avenues for patient care and monitoring. This, in turn, is expected to drive the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market in the coming years.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current chronic obstructive pulmonary disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the Key Players:

GlaxoSmithKline

Viatris/Theravance Biopharma

AstraZeneca

Covis Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim

