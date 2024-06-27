Global Platelet Shaker Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Platelet Shaker Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global platelet shaker market is projected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2023 to $3.11 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3%. The market is anticipated to reach $4.12 billion by 2028, driven by expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, increased demand in clinical and pathology labs, and the rise in point-of-care testing.

Rising Incidence of Dengue Cases Drives Market Growth

The rising incidence of dengue cases is anticipated to drive the expansion of the platelet shaker market in the future. Dengue, a viral infectious disease caused by the dengue virus, is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. Platelet shakers are essential for maintaining the quality and function of platelets during storage, which is crucial for dengue patients who require platelet transfusions to prevent or control bleeding. According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, 3,123,752 arboviral disease cases were reported in the Region of the Americas, with 2,809,818 (90%) being dengue cases, representing a two-fold increase in cases compared to 2021. Therefore, the rising incidence of dengue cases is contributing to the expansion of the platelet shaker market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the platelet shaker market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf SE, JP Selecta SA, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Meditech Technology Co. Ltd., Labtron Equipment Ltd., Helmer Scientific Inc., KW Apparecchi Scientifici, and Lmb Technologie GmbH. These companies are focusing on developing innovative products, such as platelet agitator monitoring systems, to provide reliable services to their customers. For instance, in March 2021, Helmer Scientific Inc. launched AgiTrak, a platelet agitator monitoring system installed in a Pro Line incubator storage system. This system provides real-time information on agitation speed and cycle count and enables the cycle count to be reset, enhancing platelet storage management.

Segments:

• By Product Type: Benchtop Platelet Shakers, Floor-Standing Platelet Shakers, Portable Platelet Shakers

• By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Blood Banks, Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the platelet shaker market in 2023. The regions covered in the platelet shaker market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Platelet Shaker Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Platelet Shaker Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on platelet shaker market size, platelet shaker market drivers and trends, platelet shaker market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The platelet shaker market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

