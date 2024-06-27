Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Drivers, Trends And Competitors

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) market has emerged as a crucial safety feature in vehicles, designed to automatically detect potential collisions and apply brakes preemptively to mitigate impact severity. This technological advancement significantly enhances driver and passenger safety by leveraging sensors and advanced algorithms to assess and respond to imminent collision risks.

Market Size and Growth

The AEBS market has witnessed exponential growth, with revenues expected to surge from $30.9 billion in 2023 to $38.47 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. This growth trajectory is driven by stringent safety regulations, heightened vehicle safety awareness, incentives for reduced insurance premiums, and collaborative efforts with automotive safety organizations.

Moving forward, the market is projected to expand even further, reaching $84.58 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 21.8%. Factors fueling this growth include the harmonization of global safety standards, integration into autonomous vehicle ecosystems, mandatory inclusion in vehicle safety ratings, urbanization trends, and collaborative initiatives within the insurance industry.

Rising Demand Due to Road Safety Concerns

The increasing prevalence of road accidents worldwide underscores the critical role of AEBS in accident prevention. Road fatalities and injuries continue to rise, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced safety measures. For instance, in the UK, fatalities increased from 1,558 to 1,711 from 2021 to 2022, while serious injuries rose from 27,450 to 29,742 over the same period. AEBS systems mitigate these risks by reducing collision severity and mitigating human error, thereby driving market demand.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the AEBS market, such as General Motors Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Continental AG, are at the forefront of innovation, focusing on the development of advanced AEBS technologies. For example, ZF Friedrichshafen AG introduced OnGuardMAX, an advanced system that autonomously detects and reacts to various obstacles, enhancing collision prevention capabilities. These innovations are crucial for maintaining competitiveness and meeting evolving safety standards.

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Segments

The AEBS market is segmented based on product type, technology, and vehicle type:

• Product Type: Includes low-speed and high-speed autonomous emergency braking systems.

• Technology: Encompasses crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support functionalities.

• Vehicle Type: Covers passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, each requiring tailored AEBS solutions to meet specific operational needs.

Regional Insights

North America led the AEBS market in 2023, driven by stringent safety regulations and high adoption rates of advanced automotive technologies. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rapid urbanization, increasing vehicle sales, and government initiatives promoting road safety.

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on autonomous emergency braking system (aebs) market size, autonomous emergency braking system (aebs) market drivers and trends, autonomous emergency braking system (aebs) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The autonomous emergency braking system (aebs) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

