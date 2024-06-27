Global Physical Therapy Market Overview and statistic For 2024-2033

Physical Therapy Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Physical Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global physical therapy market has shown robust growth in recent years, with expectations to continue its upward trajectory. Starting from $25.95 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $27.89 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, rising occurrences of occupational and sports injuries, and a heightened focus on preventive healthcare measures.

Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Drives Market Growth

A significant driver of the physical therapy market is the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) globally. These disorders affect millions worldwide and necessitate specialized physical therapy interventions for prevention, treatment, and management. With approximately 1.71 billion people reported to have musculoskeletal conditions globally, the demand for physical therapy services is expected to rise significantly.

Explore the global physical therapy market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13512&type=smp

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Key companies such as HCA Healthcare, Select Medical Corporation, and ATI Physical Therapy are actively engaged in advancing physical therapy technologies. Luna Physical Therapy, for example, introduced Luna Protocols, enhancing outpatient care quality and standardization. This innovation allows for personalized therapy at home, improving patient outcomes and continuity of care.

In a similar vein, Concentra Inc. focuses on comprehensive physical therapy solutions, catering to diverse patient needs across different settings. These initiatives underscore the industry's commitment to technological advancements and patient-centric care.

Segments of the Physical Therapy Market

• Type: Orthopedic Physical Therapy, Geriatric Physical Therapy, Neurological Physical Therapy, Cardiopulmonary and Pulmonary Physical Therapy, Other Types

• Age Group: Pediatrics, Adults, Elderly

• End-Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Community Centers, Sports Centers, Convalescent Homes, Schools And Sports Academies, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the physical therapy market in 2023, yet Asia-Pacific is poised to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This region's rapid expansion is driven by increasing healthcare investments, growing awareness of physical therapy benefits, and rising adoption of advanced rehabilitation technologies.

Order your report now for swift delivery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/physical-therapy-global-market-report

Physical Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Physical Therapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on physical therapy market size, physical therapy market drivers and trends, physical therapy market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The physical therapy market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Allergy Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/allergy-immunotherapy-global-market-report

Chemotherapy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemotherapy-global-market-report

Hormone Therapy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormone-therapy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293