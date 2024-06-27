Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The kidney stone retrieval devices market has seen robust growth, expanding from $2.74 billion in 2023 to an estimated $2.91 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of kidney stones, an aging population, high incidence of urological disorders, and patient preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Strong Growth Expected in the Coming Years

The market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching approximately $3.59 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. This growth will be supported by rising global healthcare expenditure, increased awareness and diagnosis rates, preference for outpatient procedures, and advancements such as robotic integration in urological procedures.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the forecast period include the development of single-use stone retrieval baskets, enhanced navigation and steerable devices, emphasis on patient comfort and safety, and customization for pediatric applications.

Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Key Players and Innovations

Major companies in the kidney stone retrieval devices market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation. These companies are focusing on innovative products like hydrogels, enhancing profitability and market presence.

For instance, Purenum GmbH introduced mediNiK, a CE Marked medical device utilizing a two-component hydrogel to effectively trap and remove kidney stone fragments, providing a minimally invasive solution for patients.

Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Segments

The kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented as follows:

• By Product: Lithotripters, Stone Removal Baskets, Ureterorenoscopes, Ureteral Stents, Other Products

• By Cause: Hypercalciuria, Diabetes, Osteoporosis, Obesity, Other Causes

• By Treatment: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotripsy, Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy

• By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the kidney stone retrieval devices market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on kidney stone retrieval devices market size, kidney stone retrieval devices market drivers and trends, kidney stone retrieval devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The kidney stone retrieval devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

