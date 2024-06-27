Global Kaempferol Market Set for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach $4.96 Billion by 2028

Kaempferol Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kaempferol market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.92 billion in 2023 to an expected $4.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. It will grow to $4.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.This growth is driven by advancements in plant-based nutrition research, biomedical and pharmacological studies, increased focus on antioxidants, biotechnological progress, and botanical and phytochemical studies.

Increasing Cancer Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a significant driver of the kaempferol market's expansion. Cancer, characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells, often spreads to other organs or tissues. Kaempferol, a phytoestrogen from plants, combats cancer by inducing apoptosis, halting the cell cycle, and preventing blood vessel development and migration of cancer cells. For example, a 2022 report by the American Cancer Society highlighted a rise in new cancer cases in the US, from 1.89 million in 2021 to 1.92 million in 2022. This increasing incidence of cancer is driving the demand for kaempferol.

Major Companies and Market Trends

Key players in the kaempferol market include Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Merk Millipore, LGC Group, Abcam PLC, ChromaDex Corporation, Cayman Chemical Company, BioVision Inc., Clearsynth Labs Ltd., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., AppliChem GmbH, Conagen Inc., MedChemExpress LLC, BioBioPha Co. Ltd., FoodChem International Corporation, Oakwood Products Inc., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Aktin Chemicals Inc., BOC Sciences, AK Scientific Inc., Chemfaces Biochemical Co. Ltd., INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc., Risun Bio-Tech Inc., Shaanxi NHK Technology, and TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Kaempferol Market Trends in the Market

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the kaempferol industry. Major companies are developing innovative products to maintain their market positions. For instance, in January 2022, Conagen, a US-based biotechnology company, developed antioxidant kaempferol using state-of-the-art precision fermentation. This method is more efficient and environmentally friendly than traditional chemical synthesis or botanical sourcing. Conagen's kaempferol can be used in formulations for nutrition, cosmetics, and personal care products, promoting a more natural approach.

Kaempferol Market Segments:

The kaempferol market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Tea, Fruits, Vegetables, Medicinal Plants

2) By Purity: 10%, 20%, 50%,95%,98%

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the kaempferol market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the kaempferol market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

