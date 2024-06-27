Global Ironers Market Overview and Statistic For 2024-2033

Ironers Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ironers market has experienced strong growth in recent years, expanding from $0.87 billion in 2023 to $0.92 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.7%, driven by changing lifestyles, fashion trends, population growth, urbanization, and rising disposable income. The market is expected to continue its steady growth, reaching $1.11 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%, due to increased awareness of apparel care, eco-friendly products, smart home integration, global economic trends, and changing household structures. Key trends in this period include wireless and cordless ironing solutions, user-friendly controls and interfaces, integration with home automation systems, fast-heating technologies, and quiet operation features.

Increasing Textile Industry Drives Market Growth

The increasing textile industry is expected to propel the growth of the ironers market going forward. The textile industry is a sector of the global economy that encompasses the production, manufacturing, and processing of textiles and textile products. Electric ironers are used in the textile industry to remove wrinkles and unwanted creases from fabric. Ironers offer a range of benefits to the textile industry, including increased efficiency, reduced labor costs, improved quality, and enhanced safety. For instance, in May 2023, according to Textile World, a US-based magazine that covers the textile industry, in 2022, textile and apparel exports in the US totaled $34 billion, up from $28.4 billion in 2021. Therefore, the increasing textile industry is driving the growth of the ironers market.

Ironers Market Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as China Telecom Corporation Limited and Verizon Communications Inc. focus on product innovation to enhance user experience and efficiency. For instance, TOLKAR, a Turkey-based company that manufactures electric ironers, launched the CAMILA MEGGY Chest Heated Flatwork Ironer in November 2022. This innovative ironer features a diathermic oil mangle with reverse double chests compact machine that can dry, iron, fold, counter-fold, and stack up linen. It provides high heat conduction efficiency, excellent heating performance, and long service life for an excellent ironing experience.

Ironers Market Segments:

• Product Type: Dry Iron, Steam Iron, Garment Steamer

• Function: Automatic, Non-automatic

• Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• Application: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ironers market in 2023, followed by Western Europe. The regions covered in the ironers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Ironers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ironers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ironers market size, ironers market drivers and trends, ironers market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ironers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

