Orico Training Center by Nobuaki Miyashita Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards
Nobuaki Miyashita's Innovative Corporate Office Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Nobuaki Miyashita's Orico Training Center as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the exceptional quality and innovation of Miyashita's corporate office design, positioning it as a noteworthy contribution to the interior design industry.
The Orico Training Center's award-winning design holds significant relevance for the interior design community and its stakeholders. By incorporating unique elements inspired by credit cards, such as precise partitions replicating card dimensions and the use of the Farrington 7B font, Miyashita's design showcases a fresh approach to infusing corporate identity into interior spaces. This innovative concept serves as an inspiration for designers seeking to create immersive brand experiences within office environments.
Miyashita's design for the Orico Training Center stands out through its creative use of credit card-inspired partitions, which not only reflect the company's identity but also facilitate a balance between privacy and communication. The floating, cantilevered structure of these partitions adds a sense of dynamism to the space, while the strategic lighting design enhances their visual impact. The themed training rooms, each representing a different type of credit card, further contribute to a unique and immersive experience for Orico's employees.
The recognition bestowed by the A' Interior Design Award serves as a catalyst for Nobuaki Miyashita and Mr Studio to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This achievement validates their approach of carefully interpreting the unique context of each project and striving for site-specific, identity-driven designs. As the studio's portfolio spans various building types, from residential to large-scale urban development, the award reinforces their commitment to delivering distinctive added value through innovative design solutions.
About Orient Corporation
Orient Corporation, established in 1951 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leading credit finance company with over 5,000 employees on a consolidated basis. As one of the top four players in the credit finance industry, the company dominates in sales finance and auto loans, with total assets exceeding 5 trillion yen. Orient Corporation boasts more than 11 million credit card members, primarily focusing on the MasterCard brand, and plays a significant role as an international director of MasterCard Worldwide.
About Mr Studio
Mr Studio is a Japan-based architectural firm that designs a wide range of buildings, including residential homes, commercial facilities, hotels, offices, factories, and schools. The studio aims to provide distinctive added value to spaces, architecture, and landscapes through concept-making that reveals the potential needs and identity of each project, coupled with innovative design. Mr Studio's portfolio spans various building types, from interior design to large-scale urban development, with a focus on interpreting the unique context of each site to create site-specific architecture.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate the designer's expertise, creativity, and ability to incorporate original innovations while making a notable impact on everyday life. The winning designs in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility compliance, technology integration, space optimization, project management skills, and safety considerations.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the field of interior design. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers have the opportunity to gain global exposure and recognition for their superior design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote outstanding products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world. With a philanthropic mission at its core, the A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, continues to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation in design across all industries and countries. To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and submit your own groundbreaking projects, visit:
