User And Entity Behavior Analytics market analysis with opportunity segments

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The user and entity behavior analytics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.78 billion in 2023 to $2.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in insider threats, advanced persistent threats (apts), regulatory compliance mandates, security incident detection and response, insight into user activities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The user and entity behavior analytics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to machine learning and ai advancements, iot device proliferation, endpoint security integration, behavioral analytics for fraud prevention, automation of incident response.

Growth driver of the user and entity behavior analytics market

The rising number of IoT and cloud-based connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) market going forward. IoT (Internet of Things) refers to the network of interconnected physical devices that communicate and share data with each other through cloud-based services. IoT and cloud-connected devices are used in user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) to provide real-time data and comprehensive insights into user interactions, enabling more accurate threat detection and proactive security measures.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the user and entity behavior analytics market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., VMWare LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., F5 Inc., Splunk Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee Corp.

Major companies operating in the user and entity behavior analytics market are leveraging artificial intelligence to improve precision. AI-driven cloud anomaly detection is a new capability that helps security teams detect unknown threats in their cloud environments with more precision to avoid excess noise and false positives.

Segments:

1) By Type: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Vertical: Financial Services And Insurance, Retail And Ecommerce, Energy And Utilities, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Defense And Government, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the user and entity behavior analytics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of user and entity behavior analytics.

User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market Definition

User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) is a cybersecurity approach that analyzes patterns in user and system behavior to detect and respond to anomalous activities. It helps organizations proactively identify potential security threats by monitoring and analyzing the actions of users and entities within a network.

User And Entity Behavior Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The User And Entity Behavior Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on user and entity behavior analytics market size, user and entity behavior analytics market drivers and trends, user and entity behavior analytics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The user and entity behavior analytics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

