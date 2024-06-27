Global Display Driver Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $11.66 Billion by 2028

Display Driver Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global display driver market, pivotal for enabling communication between operating systems and graphics hardware in electronic devices, has witnessed robust growth. Starting from $8.44 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $9.06 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. It will grow to $11.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for electronic devices, the proliferation of portable consumer electronics, and the shift towards higher resolution displays and energy-efficient solutions.

Rising Demand for Smartphones Drives Market Growth

The rising popularity of smartphones, integral to daily communication and digital interaction, is a significant driver for the display driver market. With smartphones requiring efficient display drivers to facilitate seamless interaction between users and their devices, the market is poised for continued expansion. For example, the UK witnessed a rise in mobile connections to 71.8 million by early 2022, outpacing the total population, highlighting the pervasive demand for smartphones and, consequently, display drivers.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, and Nvidia Corporation are at the forefront of innovation in the display driver market. These companies focus on developing advanced technologies like passive matrix microLED display drivers to enhance product competitiveness. For instance, Solomon Systech Limited launched SSD2363, a cutting-edge passive matrix microLED display driver capable of supporting high-resolution panels, catering to diverse applications from wearables to industrial settings.

Trends in Display Technology and Integration

The market is witnessing trends towards miniaturization, enhanced power efficiency, and multi-protocol support. Innovations such as standardization and compatibility enhancements are crucial for meeting evolving consumer demands for higher refresh rates, HDR support, and seamless integration with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications.

Display Driver Market Segments

• Type: Display Driver Integrated Circuit (IC), Touch Display Driver Integration

• Display Technology: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), Other Display Technologies

• Package Type: Chip-On-Glass, Chip-On-Film

• Application: Automotive Display, Smartphone, Monitor And Notebook, Television, Smartwatch, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for display drivers in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its leadership, driven by rapid technological adoption and consumer electronics manufacturing hubs. The region is poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by expanding consumer electronics markets in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan.

