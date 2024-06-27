Hygienic Easy-to-Clean Food Processing Equipment Market Set for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $71.36 Billion by 2028

Hygienic Easy To Clean Food Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hygienic easy-to-clean food processing equipment market size has shown robust growth, increasing from $49.65 billion in 2023 to $53.34 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth is driven by stringent health and safety regulations, heightened consumer demand for quality assurance, and the imperative to mitigate foodborne illnesses. Advancements in material science, coupled with global trade expansions and elevated food safety standards, further bolster market expansion.

Driving Factors

In the forecast period, the market is projected to grow to $71.36 billion by 2028, maintaining a CAGR of 7.5%. Key drivers include increased investment in training and education, adoption of green cleaning practices, integration of machine learning in cleaning protocols, automated sanitization methods, and regulatory focus on food traceability.

Hygienic Easy To Clean Food Processing Equipment Market Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Tetra Pak, GEA Group AG, and Alfa Laval AB are at the forefront, driving innovation in hygienic equipment. For instance, Alfa Laval AB introduced the Alfa Laval Foodec Hygiene Plus decanter, featuring integrated cleaning-in-place (CIP) technology and TrueStainless construction, enhancing efficiency and cleanliness in food processing.

Hygienic Easy To Clean Food Processing Equipment Market Segments

• Machinery: Thermal, Extraction, Cutting And Peeling, Mixing, Blender

• Materials: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Other Specialty Materials

• Approach: CIP (Clean-In-Place), COP (Clean-Out-Of-Place)

• Technology: Manual, Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic

• Application: Bakery And Confectionary, Meat And Poultry, Dairy Products, Seafood And Fish, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Fruits And Vegetables, Processed Foods, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leading

North America dominated the market in 2023 and continues to lead, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks and technological advancements in food processing.

Hygienic Easy To Clean Food Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hygienic Easy To Clean Food Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hygienic easy to clean food processing equipment market size, hygienic easy to clean food processing equipment market drivers and trends, hygienic easy to clean food processing equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hygienic easy to clean food processing equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

