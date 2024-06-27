Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Analysis | Key Growth Drivers and Strengths
Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market expands as businesses seek specialized expertise and cost efficiency.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
As per a recent SNS Insider report, the Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market captured a size of USD 55.97 billion in 2023. This figure is anticipated to balloon to a remarkable USD 197.89 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2024 to 2031.
The Knowledge Process Outsourcing market has growing due to major factors. Businesses are grappling with increasingly complex workflows, driving demand for specialized KPO services in market research, financial analysis, and intellectual property management. KPO providers offer a compelling solution through cost-effective access to a global pool of highly trained professionals. This empowers businesses to optimize internal resources by offloading specialized tasks, allowing them to focus on core competencies and strategic initiatives. Additionally, KPO facilitates navigation of the globalized landscape by providing expertise in international regulations and regional business practices, ensuring compliant and efficient operations in new markets.
KPO services provide a customizable solution, catering to the specific requirements of various business functions. Investment firms, for instance, can leverage KPO to conduct thorough market research, analyze financial data, and generate insightful reports. This not only minimizes internal workload as well as reduce the operational costs. B2B software companies can outsource tasks like customer support, technical writing, and software documentation to KPO providers. This frees up their internal resources to focus on core initiatives like product development and sales, ultimately propelling business growth.
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ EXL Services
➤ IBM Corporation
➤ RR Donnelley & Sons Company
➤ Genpact
➤ McKinsey and Company
➤ Accenture
➤ Oracle Corporation
➤ Moody’s Investors Service
➤ Mphasis
➤ Wipro Limited
➤ HCL
➤ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
➤ Others
Recent Developments
➤ In June 2024: EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations provider, was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). This recognition highlights EXL's expertise in delivering KPO solutions for the BFSI sector.
➤ In April 2024: EXL joined forces with AI, This strategic collaboration brings together EXL's deep understanding of data and industry trends with Quilt.AI's cutting-edge AI platform. the partnership aims to extract powerful insights and cultural nuances from vast datasets.
Market Segmentation:
By Service Type: The Analytics & Market Research leads the market capturing over 38% market share in 2023. In this KPO providers in this segment often specialize in specific industries like finance, healthcare, or technology, offering businesses access to experts with in-depth understanding of complex industry trends and market dynamics.
By Application Type: The Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector reigns supreme within the KPO landscape, capturing over 35% of the market share. This dominance can be attributed to the highly sensitive nature of customer and financial information handled by BFSI institutions. Meticulous data handling practices are paramount in this industry, necessitating strict compliance with data security regulations. To address these challenges, BFSI companies extensively leverage KPO services.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Service
➤ Analytics & Market Research
➤ Engineering & Design
➤ Financial Process Outsourcing
➤ Legal Process Outsourcing
➤ Publishing Outsourcing
➤ Research & Development Outsourcing
➤ Others
By End-user Industries
➤ BFSI
➤ Healthcare
➤ IT & Telecom
➤ Manufacturing
➤ Pharmaceutical
➤ Retail
➤ Others
Regional Outlook
Asia pacific dominated the Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the wellspring of talent and the rapid offshoring of critical business processes and professional services. Emerging economies within this region, like India, China, and the Philippines, boast a large pool of highly skilled professionals. These professionals include engineers, architects, and lawyers, making them highly sought-after resources for KPO service providers. This abundance of talent, coupled with cost-effective solutions, positions the Asia Pacific region as a prime destination for businesses seeking KPO expertise.
Key Takeaways
➤ Businesses increasingly require access to specialized expertise beyond their core competencies, driving the demand for KPO services.
➤ KPO offers a cost-effective solution for businesses to access global expertise and optimize internal resources.
➤ The growing emphasis on data analytics and insights fuels the Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market as businesses leverage KPO services to extract value from vast data sets.
➤ The Asia Pacific region, with its skilled workforce and cost advantages, is expected to remain a prominent hub for KPO services.
