Global Freezers Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Freezers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global freezers market size has seen steady growth in recent years and is projected to expand from $7.39 billion in 2023 to $7.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing food consumption patterns, rising urbanization, income growth, food preservation needs, and demographic changes. The freezers market size is expected to continue its steady growth, reaching $9.12 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to health and wellness trends, environmental sustainability, e-commerce and home delivery, changing dietary preferences, and global supply chain dynamics. Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of quick freeze features, energy star and eco-friendly certifications, advanced defrosting mechanisms, dual cooling systems, and innovative storage solutions.

Growing Emphasis on Food Waste Reduction Drives Market Growth

The surge in the freezers market is propelled by the growing emphasis on food waste reduction. A prevalent contributor to this issue is consumer conduct, which includes excessive buying, neglect of leftovers, and misinterpretation of product expiration dates. Inadequate storage and infrastructure, especially in developing countries, contribute to food loss in the supply chain. Freezers are valuable tools for reducing food waste, allowing consumers to freeze surplus food, leftovers, and fresh produce, thus extending their shelf life. Effective labeling, organizing, and periodically reviewing freezer contents help avoid forgotten items. For instance, in September 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture, India, reported that nearly $600 million worth of food gets wasted each year. As per the Food Wastage Index report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Indian households discard approximately 68.7 million tons of food each year, translating to around 50 kilograms per person. India ranks second globally in terms of food wastage at the household level, with only China ahead. Therefore, the growing emphasis on food waste reduction is driving the growth of the freezers market in the forecast period.

Major Players

Trends in Freezers Market

Freezer manufacturers are implementing technologies such as IoT and embedded sensors in their products to improve overall functionality. Manufacturers are introducing advanced human-machine interface designs in freezers and are also manufacturing freezers that can automatically recognize the type and weight of the food stored in the refrigerators, adjusting and monitoring the temperature as required.

Segments:

The freezers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Door: 1 Door, 2 Door, 3 Door, 4 Door

2) By Product: Chest Freezer, Upright Freezer, Other Products

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Sub-Segments-

By Capacity: 200 & below, 200-300, 300-500, 500 & Above

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the freezers market share in 2023. The regions covered in the freezers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

