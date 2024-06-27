Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Exosome Diagnostic And Therapeutic Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, valued at $0.36 billion in 2023, is anticipated to grow to $0.48 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%. It will grow to $1.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. This growth can be attributed to advancements in biological research, the rise of precision medicine, innovations in biomedical imaging, increased focus on cancer research and oncology, and significant investments within the healthcare industry.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Driving Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, which are illnesses lasting three months or longer and potentially worsening over time, is a key driver of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. Exosomes serve as promising biomarkers in cancer diagnostics, enabling more sensitive disease monitoring and enhancing the accessibility of personalized medicine. By 2050, it is projected that there will be 142.66 million people worldwide with chronic diseases, underscoring the critical role of exosome technologies in disease management.

Exosome Diagnostic And Therapeutic Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies driving innovation in the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, Bio-Techne Corp., Miltenyi Biotec GmBH, and others. These companies are focusing on developing innovative products such as sample purification systems to expand their customer base and increase revenue.

In a notable development, Biological Dynamics Inc. launched ExoVerita in February 2023, an exosome-isolation platform designed for early disease surveillance and other applications. The ExoVita Pancreas assay, enriched with blood-based exosome samples using the patented ExoVerita apparatus, detects specific exosomal protein markers and has demonstrated efficacy in detecting Stage 1 and Stage 2 pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

Exosome Diagnostic And Therapeutic Market Segmentation

The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is segmented as follows:

• Product: Instruments, Software, Reagents and Kits

• Application: Diagnostics, Therapeutic

• End User: Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America led the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Exosome Diagnostic And Therapeutic Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Exosome Diagnostic And Therapeutic Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market size, exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market drivers and trends, exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

