Underwater Communication System global market 2024 to reach $6.77 billion by 2028 at rate of 11.5%

It will grow to $6.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The underwater communication system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.87 billion in 2023 to $4.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to need for secure communication, increasing oil and gas exploration, growing interest in underwater research and data collection, increasing global connectivity, growing importance of maritime security and border control.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The underwater communication system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable energy installations, rising interest in deep-sea mining, expansion of international undersea cable networks, increase in autonomous underwater vehicles, growing integration of underwater communication systems within naval defense.

Growth driver of the underwater communication system market

The growing global security concerns in maritime regions are anticipated to fuel the underwater communication system market. Security concerns in maritime regions refer to a range of potential threats, risks, and challenges that impact the safety, stability, and integrity of activities and assets in the world's oceans, seas, and other interconnected waterways. Underwater communication systems are used to monitor and secure maritime borders, providing authorities with the ability to detect and respond to unauthorized intrusions or suspicious activities in real time.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the underwater communication system market include Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Subsea 7 SA, Saab Group, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Nortek AS, Oceaneering International Inc.

Major companies in the underwater communication system market are focused on developing innovative, cutting-edge products, such as communication systems with high-power transceivers, to elevate maritime communication and maximize their profits in the market. A high-power transceiver refers to a device that efficiently sends and receives signals at elevated power levels in underwater communication systems.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Connectivity: Hardwired, Wireless

3) By Application: Climate Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Hydrography, Oceanography, Pollution Monitoring, Other Applications

4) By End User: Marine, Military And Defense, Oil And Gas, Scientific Research And Development, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the underwater communication system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of underwater communication system.

Underwater Communication System Market Definition

An underwater communication system refers to a technology or a set of techniques designed to facilitate communication between devices, instruments, or individuals submerged in water. Underwater communication systems enable scientists and researchers to communicate with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), and other instruments used for data collection, exploration, and mapping of the ocean floor.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

