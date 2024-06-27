Remote Surgery Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach $11.26 Billion by 2028

Remote Surgery Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The remote surgery market, also known as telesurgery, is projected to grow from $5.25 billion in 2023 to $6.2 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The market size is expected to reach $11.26 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as the improvement in telecommunication infrastructure, globalization of healthcare services, and the increasing demand for specialty surgical expertise.

Rising Number of Surgeries Drives Market Growth

The rising number of surgeries across the globe is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the remote surgery market. Remote surgeries, which involve advanced technology and telecommunications, allow surgeons to perform procedures on patients located at different physical locations, offering greater precision, enhanced visualization, and shorter hospital stays. For instance, in 2021, approximately 262,893 bariatric surgeries were conducted, marking an increase from the 198,651 surgeries performed in 2020.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the remote surgery market include Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, Medtronic plc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as robotic platforms, to improve surgical precision and safety. For example, Robocath SAS launched the 'R-One+ robotic platform' for heart surgery, which includes features like collision detection and force feedback to enhance the safety and efficiency of surgical procedures.

Segments:

The remote surgery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Accessories, Systems

2) By Application: Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Clinics, Hospitals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the remote surgery market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

