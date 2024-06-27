Connected Device Analytics market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Connected Device Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Connected Device Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $83.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The connected device analytics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $28.9 billion in 2023 to $35.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to AI-powered predictive analytics, cross-platform integration, expansion of iot ecosystems and data monetization, demand for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, vertical-specific analytics solutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The connected device analytics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $83.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of 5G networks, focus on cybersecurity analytics, expansion of smart cities and infrastructure, rise of remote monitoring and telehealth, embrace of digital twins.

Growth driver of the connected device analytics market

The increase in penetration of the Internet and IoT devices is expected to propel the growth of the connected device analytics market going forward. The Internet is a global network of interconnected computers, servers, phones, and smart appliances that communicate with each other using the transmission control protocol (TCP) along with other types of services. IoT devices refer to unconventional computing hardware that establishes wireless connections to a network, enabling the transmission of data. Connected device analytics in Internet penetration and IoT devices are crucial for gathering, combining, tracking, and extracting useful insights from the data produced by IoT devices.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the connected device analytics market include Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation.

Major companies operating in the connected device analytics market are focusing on introducing advanced solutions, such as advanced connected digital analytics solutions, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Advanced connected digital analytics solutions encompass a range of sophisticated techniques and technologies that enable the comprehensive analysis of data from interconnected devices, such as IoT devices.

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Device Connectivity: Wireless Personal Area Networks, Wireless Local Area Networks, Low-Power Wide Area Networks, Cellular Or Machine To Machine, Wired

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Security And Emergency Management, Sales And Customer Management, Remote Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance And Asset Management, Inventory Management, Energy Management, Building Automation, Other Applications

5) By End User: Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Energy And Utilities, Retail And E-commerce, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare And Life Sciences, Government And Defense, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the connected device analytics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of connected device analytics.

Connected Device Analytics Market Definition

Connected device analytics refers to the analysis of data collected from sensors and other devices at the point of collection, providing insights and actionable information from the massive amount of data generated by connected devices, such as IoT devices. It is utilized to enhance operational efficiency, predict equipment maintenance needs, detect anomalies, optimize resource allocation, and derive actionable insights from data generated by interconnected devices.

Connected Device Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Connected Device Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on connected device analytics market size, connected device analytics market drivers and trends, connected device analytics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The connected device analytics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

