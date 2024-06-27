Radio Access Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller Market to Exponential Growth, Projected to Reach $1.46 Billion by 2028

Radio Access Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Radio Access Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The radio access network (RAN) intelligent controller market size has grown exponentially in recent years, projected to expand from $0.15 billion in 2023 to $0.24 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.9%. It will grow to $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.6%.This significant growth can be attributed to the rollout of 5G networks, increasing mobile data traffic, network virtualization, dynamic spectrum allocation, and capacity planning and optimization.

Rise in Telecommunications Sector Drives Market Growth

The rise in the telecommunications sector is a key driver of the RAN intelligent controller market. These controllers are vital for enhancing network performance, facilitating the transition to advanced technologies like 5G, and improving overall user experience. For instance, in October 2023, the First Point Group reported that the UK telecoms market grew over the last 12 months of 2022, with revenue reaching £31.8 billion ($34.84 billion), an increase from 2021. This growth in the telecommunications sector is driving the demand for RAN intelligent controllers.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the RAN intelligent controller market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, VMware Inc., CommScope Holding Company Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Ciena Corporation, Mavenir Systems Inc., VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC., Xilinx Inc., STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES (STL), Radisys Corporation, Parallel Wireless Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., Baicells Technologies Co Ltd., Pivotal Commware Inc., ACCELLERAN, Blue Danube Systems Inc., Siradel, Redline Communications Inc., ASOCS Ltd., Quortus Ltd., Lemko Corporation, Amarisoft.

Innovations and Strategic Moves

Companies in the RAN intelligent controller market are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as network intelligence solutions, to enhance network performance and gain a competitive edge. For example, in February 2023, Mavenir launched its Open RAN Intelligent Controller (O-RIC), a next-gen network intelligence solution for Open RAN. O-RIC enables differentiated services through open APIs, optimizing network performance, and enhancing user experience. It offers Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS) with deep insights for advanced solutions and is deployed with two tier-one CSPs.

Segments:

• By Component: Platform, Services

• By Technology: 4G, 5G

• By Function: Non-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller (Non-RT RIC), Near-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller (Near-RT RIC)

• By Application: rApps, xApps

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific on the Rise

North America was the largest region in the radio access network (RAN) intelligent controller market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the radio access network (RAN) intelligent controller market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

