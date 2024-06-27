Composite Repair and Rehab Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $2.62 Billion by 2028

Composites Repair And Rehab Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The composite repair and rehab market involves strengthening, repairing, and upgrading structures made of composite materials. Its primary objective is to minimize strains in damaged areas, prevent crack propagation, and restore original design requirements.

Market Size

The composites repair and rehab market size is projected to grow from $1.76 billion in 2023 to $1.92 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth is attributed to aging infrastructure, increased use of composite materials, cost-effective repair solutions, stringent regulatory standards, and environmental sustainability efforts. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $2.62 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors driving this expansion include the growing application areas of composites, focus on infrastructure resilience, demand for lightweight structures, and preventive maintenance practices.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Hexcel Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Fibrwrap Contractors S.A. are focusing on innovation to develop sustainable repair solutions and enhance market presence. Strategic partnerships and collaborations, such as Baker Hughes BASE and Rädlinger primus line GmbH's collaboration on non-metallic composite pipe applications, illustrate the industry's drive for innovation and market expansion.

Segments

• Product: Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Other Products

• Process: Hand Lay-up, Vacuum Infusion, Autoclave, Other Processes

• Application: Civil Infrastructure, Existing and Historic Buildings, Parking Structures, Other Applications

• End-User Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Wind Energy, Automotive, Marine, Construction, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights

Asia-Pacific led the composites repair and rehab market in 2023 and is expected to maintain significant growth. The region offers lucrative opportunities due to infrastructure development and increasing adoption of composite materials across various industries.

Composites Repair And Rehab Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Composites Repair And Rehab Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on composites repair and rehab market size, composites repair and rehab market drivers and trends, composites repair and rehab market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The composites repair and rehab market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

