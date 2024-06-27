Panic Disorders Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Panic Disorders Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The panic disorders market, dedicated to treating a specific type of anxiety illness characterized by sudden and recurring high-anxiety episodes, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. This market is primarily driven by advancements in pharmacological treatments, the increasing use of telepsychiatry services, and a growing focus on mental health initiatives globally.

Market Size and Growth

The panic disorders market size is expected to grow from $10.19 billion in 2023 to $10.73 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Over the historic period, this growth can be attributed to enhanced mental health awareness, improved access to healthcare services, and advancements in diagnostic methods. Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand further, reaching $13.07 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing adoption of telemedicine, emerging pharmacological treatments, and ongoing public education initiatives.

Telehealth Driving Market Expansion

The utilization of telehealth services is a significant driver propelling the growth of the panic disorders market. Telehealth leverages electronic communication technologies to provide remote healthcare services, including psychotherapy and counseling for individuals with panic disorders. This approach allows for convenient access to therapy sessions, which can include individual and group therapies, effectively supporting patients in managing their condition from a distance. A recent report by FAIR Health Inc. highlighted a notable 7.3% national increase in telehealth utilization, emphasizing its role in driving market growth.

Key Players and Innovations

Major companies in the panic disorders market are actively engaged in developing advanced medications to maintain their market presence. For instance, Granules India Ltd. received USFDA approval for Venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsules, designed to provide sustained release of active ingredients over 12 to 24 hours. These capsules are prescribed for various conditions, including panic disorder, by enhancing serotonin and norepinephrine levels in the brain, thereby managing symptoms effectively.

Market Segments

The panic disorders market is segmented based on type, treatment, route of administration, and end use, reflecting the diverse approaches to managing this condition:

Type: Agoraphobia, Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Bipolar Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment: Medication, Beta Blockers, Serotonin And Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), Benzodiazepines, Anti-Epilepsy, Other Treatments

Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administrations

End Use: Hospital Pharmacies, Retailer Pharmacies, Online Pharmacy Stores

Regional Insights

North America dominated the panic disorders market in 2023, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence rates. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness about mental health disorders.

Panic Disorders Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Panic Disorders Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on panic disorders market size, panic disorders market drivers and trends, panic disorders market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The panic disorders market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

