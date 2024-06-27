Pediatric Neurology Devices Market Set for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach $3.17 Billion by 2028

Pediatric Neurology Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pediatric Neurology Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pediatric neurology device market has witnessed substantial growth, expanding from $2.33 billion in 2023 to $2.5 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth trajectory is attributed to increased awareness and early diagnosis, bolstered by government support for pediatric healthcare and collaborative efforts in neurological research.

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Drives Market Expansion

The rising prevalence of pediatric neurological disorders continues to fuel market growth. Factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure and heightened patient advocacy contribute to this trend. By 2028, the market is expected to grow to $3.17 billion, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Global initiatives promoting child health and advancements in personalized medicine further propel this expansion.

Explore the global pediatric neurology device market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13506&type=smp

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies like Johnson & Johnson Co, Medtronic PLC, and Siemens Healthineers AG are driving innovation in the market. They focus on developing advanced products such as wearable neurological monitors and AI-integrated diagnostic tools to enhance treatment efficacy.

In a notable development, NeuroSigma Inc. introduced the Monarch external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (eTNS) System in October 2022. This device offers a non-invasive treatment option for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), demonstrating significant improvement in symptoms compared to placebo.

Trends Shaping the Future

The market is witnessing trends towards child-friendly neuroimaging technologies and minimally invasive interventional techniques. The integration of telehealth solutions and the development of pediatric-specific neuromodulation devices are set to redefine pediatric neurological care.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Neurostimulation Devices, Neurosurgery Devices, Interventional Neurology Devices, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, Other Types

• Condition: Stroke, Seizures, Hydrocephalus, Oncology, Other Conditions

• Service And Treatment: Electroencephalogram, Intrathecal Baclofen Therapy, Neurological Evaluations, Vagal Nerve Stimulation, Other Services And Treatments

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Way

North America emerged as the largest region in the pediatric neurology device market in 2023, with significant contributions from technological advancements and healthcare infrastructure.

You can directly purchase the pediatric neurology device market 2024 here -

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-neurology-device-global-market-report

Pediatric Neurology Device Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pediatric Neurology Device Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pediatric neurology device market size, pediatric neurology device market drivers and trends, pediatric neurology device market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pediatric neurology device market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wearable Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wearable-medical-devices-global-market-report

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weight-monitoring-and-body-temperature-monitoring-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/x-ray-systems-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293