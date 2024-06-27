Global Ostomy Devices Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $3.37 Billion by 2028

Ostomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Ostomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $3.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ostomy devices market is projected to grow from $2.64 billion in 2023 to $2.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is anticipated to reach $3.37 billion by 2028, driven by the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, rising incidence of colorectal cancer, improvements in surgical techniques, and enhanced quality of ostomy products.

Rising Prevalence of Urology Diseases Drives Market Growth

The rising prevalence of urology diseases is anticipated to drive the expansion of the ostomy devices market in the future. Urology diseases affect the urinary and male reproductive systems, and ostomy devices are essential for managing certain conditions by diverting urine away from the bladder or urinary tract. For instance, according to a 2021 report by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), 10% of women experience a urinary tract infection yearly, and more than 40% to 60% have an infection at least once in their lives. This growing prevalence of urology diseases contributes significantly to the expansion of the ostomy devices market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global ostomy devices market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13139&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the ostomy devices market include 3M Company, Henkel AG And Co. KGaA, Avery Dennison Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group PLC, and Hollister Incorporated. These companies are developing innovative materials, such as skin-friendly materials, to reduce the risk of skin issues from prolonged device contact. For instance, Welland Medical launched the Aurum Plus ostomy pouch range in June 2021, featuring a skin-friendly hydrocolloid material with manuka honey, providing wound-healing and antibacterial properties.

Trends driving the market include environmentally friendly products, customization and personalization, awareness and education initiatives, healthcare cost containment, global market expansion, and accessibility. The market's growth in the forecast period is attributed to advancements in materials and design, the aging population, the rise of chronic diseases, and the modernization of healthcare systems.

Segments:

• By Product: Bags, Accessories

• By System Type: One-Piece System, Two-Piece System

• By Surgery Type: Colostomy, Urostomy, Ileostomy

• By End Users: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Home Care, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the ostomy devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the ostomy devices market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global ostomy devices market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ostomy-devices-global-market-report

Ostomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ostomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ostomy devices market size, ostomy devices market drivers and trends, ostomy devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ostomy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/implantable-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurostimulation-devices-global-market-report

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurosurgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293