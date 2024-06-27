Practice Management System Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $19.06 Billion by 2028

Practice Management System Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The practice management system market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, with projections indicating a rise from $12.11 billion in 2023 to $13.41 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This expansion is attributed to several factors, including the transition to electronic health records (EHRs), increasing regulatory compliance demands, and the focus on revenue cycle management and value-based care. As healthcare organizations seek greater efficiency and compliance, the adoption of practice management software solutions has become paramount.

Advancements in AI and Automation Fuel Future Growth

Looking ahead, the practice management system market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $19.06 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%. This forecasted growth is driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, which streamline administrative tasks and enhance operational efficiency. Interoperability and health information exchange (HIE), along with the shift towards patient-centric care models and population health management strategies, further contribute to market expansion. Moreover, the global health crisis response has underscored the importance of resilient healthcare infrastructure, spurring further investment in digital health solutions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the practice management system market, including McKesson Corporation, EPIC Systems Corporation, and Athenahealth Inc., are focusing on leveraging new technologies to drive profitability. For instance, the integration of Karbon AI, a GPT-powered tool within accounting practice management software, enhances operational efficiency for accounting firms. This technology aids in automating tasks such as summarizing emails and drafting communications, thereby optimizing workflow processes.

Segments

•Product Type: Standalone, Integrated

•Component: Software, Service

•Mode of Delivery: On-premise, Cloud-based

•End User: Pharmacies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the practice management system market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and regulatory frameworks supporting healthcare IT adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

