Global Osteosynthesis Devices Market Overview and statistic For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global osteosynthesis devices market is projected to grow from $8.87 billion in 2023 to $9.51 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $11.97 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing incidence of road accidents, which often result in severe orthopedic injuries that osteosynthesis devices help to manage.

Rise in Road Accidents Propels Market Growth

A significant driver of the osteosynthesis devices market is the increase in road accidents, leading to a higher incidence of orthopedic injuries like fractures. For instance, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021, a 10.5% increase from 2020. Such accidents necessitate the use of osteosynthesis devices to aid in the rehabilitation and recovery of the injured, thereby driving market growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the osteosynthesis devices market include Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun SE, DePuy Synthes Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Arthrex Inc., and more. These companies are focusing on developing innovative variable-angle locking compression plates (VA-LCP) to provide reliable solutions for fracture repair and bone restoration.

For example, DePuy Synthes launched the 2.7-mm Variable Angle Locking Compression Plate (VA LCP) Clavicle Plate System in June 2021. This system is designed to treat clavicle fractures with plates that accommodate various clavicle sizes and shapes, offering better fixation and potentially reducing the need for implant removal.

Segments:

• Device Type: Internal Fixation Devices, External Fixation Devices

• Fracture Type: Hip Fracture, Knee Fracture, Spine Fracture, Shoulder Fracture, Foot And Ankle Fracture, Facial Bones Fracture, Other Fracture Types

• Material: Non-Degradable, Degradable

• End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America dominated the osteosynthesis devices market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Osteosynthesis Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Osteosynthesis Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on osteosynthesis devices market size, osteosynthesis devices market drivers and trends, osteosynthesis devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The osteosynthesis devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

